Toronto police investigate shooting at the U.S. consulate

Police engaged in ‘vehicle pursuit’ following U.S. Consulate shooting

Why Toronto U.S. Consulate shooting is deemed as ‘national security incident’

Police respond to early morning shooting near U.S. Consulate.

Toronto police say officers investigating a shooting at the U.S. Consulate early Monday morning engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the suspect vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway before suspending the chase amid safety concerns.

The incident, which occurred at the University Avenue building at around 4:45 a.m., comes about four months after the building was struck by gunfire in another shooting on March 10.

A Toronto police security detail was subsequently stationed at the consulate in the wake of that shooting and it was an officer on that detail who first reported the gunshot on Monday morning.

Dept. Chief Frank Barredo told reporters at the scene that it appears one shot was fired at the building on Monday, causing damage to the front of the consulate. The officer on the security detail noted a white, late-model Honda Civic with no licence plates speeding away from the scene.

The vehicle was later located by officers in 52 Division and a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicle was followed onto the northbound Don Valley Parkway but officers later discontinued the chase, which involved speeds of more than 140 km/h.

“In terms of aerial support, it is my understanding that it was not available at this time. Had it been, no doubt the outcome might have turned out differently,” Barredo said.

“It is a great advantage to police in high-speed pursuits when we simply cannot pursue them on the ground, if you will, because of the danger is poses to the public.”

He said investigators will approach this latest incident with the same level of “seriousness” as the March 10 shooting.

Police previously confirmed that three suspects are in custody in connection with that incident, which was described by investigators as a gun-for-hire scheme involving young people who were hired to shoot at the building.

Police could not say whether they believe this shooting is linked to the same group responsible for orchestrating the March 10 incident.

The Toronto Police Service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force is leading the investigation with the assistance of the RCMP’s counter-terrorism unit.

Mayor Olivia Chow called Monday’s shooting a “brazen attack” carried out in front of a Toronto police cruiser with its lights on.

“I want to say to the person or persons responsible, we will get you,” Chow said. “We have apprehended the previous shooters, all three of them, and we will bring you to justice.”

Two security officers were inside the building at the time of the shooting, Barredo said, but no injuries were reported.

In a statement posted to social media, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he was “totally disgusted” by both the shooting outside the U.S. Consulate and separate shootings targeting two locations of a Jewish-owned bakery over the weekend.

“I’m totally disgusted by the shootings and vandalism that took place in Toronto over the last few days, including at two Jewish-owned businesses over the weekend and near the U.S. Consulate this morning,” he said. “In all cases, active police investigations are underway. I expect all those responsible to be found, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Barredo could not say whether police believe there is any connection between the consulate and bakery shootings.

“We would not… rule out any possible connection,” he said.

“It is too early to say. The investigators will follow the evidence to where it leads

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