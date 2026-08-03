WestJet airlines goes on strike

Looks like WestJet airlines are definitely going on strike.

Both parties continue to negotiate?

The blame has to be more on the management of WestJet.

It’s not desirable for an airline with our economy to go on strike, no one wins

Reputations are damaged.

WestJet were known as the airline that had loyalty to their staff and passengers and created a good feeling in the market place.

I wonder if western Canada will continue to be loyal.

“We have made some progress, and the issues remaining need to be resolved at the table. We are hopeful that we can still avoid a strike and remain committed to resolving this there,” said Alia Hussain, President of CUPE 8125.

Travellers flying out of Toronto’s Pearson airport on Friday faced uncertainty about whether they would get home as planned.

Gord Garwood, who was set to fly to Vancouver, said he was worried his return flight to Toronto in 10 days could be cancelled.

“Maybe it’ll get cancelled, maybe not. Fingers crossed,” he said.

If it does get called off, “I won’t be able to extend (my trip),” he said. “I’ll definitely be at WestJet’s counter or whatever and … trying to change it up.”

Callie Adams said she had no issues as she checked in for a flight to Mexico, where she planned to spend a week before returning to Toronto next weekend.

“If we don’t make it, then my work will be hearing from me on Monday morning,” she said.

Pearson airport said it was aware of the 72-hour strike and lockout notices from the union representing the cabin crew and WestJet, and urged travellers to check with the airline for flight information.

WestJet has said it operates more than 600 flights a day, carrying legions of passengers — more than 70,000 on some days.

A shutdown would cost the carrier millions of dollars during the height of summer travel, according to experts.

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