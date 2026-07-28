Lando Norris took his and McLaren’s first grand prix victory of the year in a compelling race in Hungary.

As the world champion cruised to a comfortable victory, there was a tense fight for the remaining podium positions in the closing laps between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen just managed to hold on while Antonelli took third to extend his championship lead to 50 points over Lewis Hamilton and 59 over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who finished seventh after a bad start.

Ferrari’s Hamilton finished the grand prix on Antonelli’s tail in fourth place but was penalised five seconds for speeding in the pit lane and dropped to fifth behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri led for most of the first half of the race but retired from second place with a gearbox failure.

Norris said he was “happy to be back and be number one again”, adding: “My pace today was probably some of the best pace I’ve ever had. The car was beautiful to drive

A surprise second for Verstappen after a strategy gamble paid off for Red Bull

Yet another penalty harming Hamilton’s prospects in a disappointing race for Ferrari given their pace

A positive weekend for Aston Martin with their new car, despite not scoring points

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