‘I call it home’: Kyle Lowry signs one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, Kawhi Leonard in attendance

‘I always said that I would retire as a Toronto Raptor:’ Kyle Lowry officially retires

Kyle Lowry is coming home to retire as a Raptor

Kyle Lowry is coming home to retire as a Raptor

Former Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, one of the key players on the 2019 NBA championship team, is officially retiring in Toronto.

Lowry, 40, flew into Toronto Tuesday morning to sign a one-day contract to fulfill his long-held pledge to retire in the city.

At a news conference, Lowry was introduced by general manager Bobby Webster as the “greatest Raptor of all time,” and said the team would retire the Philadelphia native’s “iconic” No. 7 jersey this season at Scotiabank Arena.

Speaking to reporters at the OVO Athletic Centre for the announcement, Lowry said the ceremonial signing marks a “special moment” for him.

“Words can’t really describe it. I always said that, you know, I would retire as a Toronto Raptor, and that was everything. This place, I call it home,” he said.

Lowry was a cornerstone of the Raptors success following a trade with the Houston Rockets in 2012. The six-time All-Star helped lead the team to seven-straight playoff appearances during his time in Toronto, including the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2019.

He was traded to the Miami Heat in 2021 and played just 14 games last season with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

Prior to the announcement, Lowry poked fun at reports about his impending retirement in a video posted on social media. In it, Lowry is seen receiving texts and calls from his former teammates, including Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby, as well as coaches Nick Nurse and Dwayne Casey, all seemingly reacting to the reports.

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