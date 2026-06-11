Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in 21 years



Bangladesh 284-8 (50 overs): Mosaddek 86*; Ellis 3-38

Australia 191-9 (42.2 overs): Green 52*; Rana 4-41

Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS method) First one-day international, MirpurBangladesh 284-8 (50 overs): Mosaddek 86*; Ellis 3-38Australia 191-9 (42.2 overs): Green 52*; Rana 4-41Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS method) Australia suffered only their second one-day international defeat by Bangladesh – and first for 21 years – in a comprehensive humbling in the series opener in Mirpur.

Australia, without a host of first-team players for the tour, dropped six catches, including four to reprieve all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain as he made 86 in Bangladesh’s 284-8.

The tourists slipped to 2-2 in reply as they lost Matt Short, to the first ball, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia laboured to 191-9 before a storm ended play and sealed a 86-run defeat under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Alex Carey made 47 and Cameron Green 52 not out.

The pacy Nahid Rana took 4-41, including Carey and stand-in captain Josh Inglis, while spinner Mosaddek claimed 2-37 on his first appearance for four years.

Bangladesh’s only other ODI win over Australia came at Cardiff in 2005 in a tri-series involving England.

The second ODI also takes place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

The three-match series could be significant for England and qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

England are eighth in the International Cricket Council one-day rankings, Bangladesh ninth and West Indies 10th.

Only the top nine teams in September qualify directly for the World Cup, and England face the tough challenge of India in their next one-day series in July.

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