Scott Dixon leaving Chip Ganassi Racing in a shock move

The once unthinkable is now official: Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing are parting ways after the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

One of the longest-running, continuous pairings in North American motorsports history will come to a close as Dixon will leave CGR after 24 full-time seasons, six series championships and 58 of Dixon’s 59 career victories.

“Scott Dixon recently informed the team that he will not be returning in 2027,” team owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement posted on social media. “Scott has meant so much to CGR over the past 24 years. Together, we’ve shared championships, many victories and countless moments that have helped define this organization. Because of everything we’ve accomplished together and the legacy Scott has built here, we believed it was important to give him the opportunity to finish his career at Chip Ganassi Racing, and we made him a multiyear offer to do just that.

“We respect that he’s chosen a different path and wish him nothing but continued success. Scott will always be a special part of this team’s history, and we’re grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together.

“Our focus is now on finishing this season strong with the No. 9 PNC team while also preparing for the future at Chip Ganassi Racing.”

Dixon is 10th in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES standings heading into the next event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid on Sunday, July 5 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. His best finish this season is third at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as he tries to win a race for a 22nd consecutive season, extending his INDYCAR SERIES record.

A media report this week indicated Dixon will sign with Arrow McLaren to begin driving with the team in 2027. New Zealand Dixon, 45, joined CGR midway through the 2002 season after PWR Championship Racing (formerly PacWest) disbanded for CGR’s last season in Champ Car. The team switched to the INDYCAR SERIES in 2003, and Dixon responded immediately by winning the season championship, the first of his six with the organization (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020). He also won the 2008 Indianapolis 500 with CGR (photo, above).

Among recent drivers, only Helio Castroneves’ 21 consecutive seasons with Team Penske comes close to rivaling Dixon’s tenure with CGR. Castroneves drove full time for Penske for 18 consecutive seasons from 2000-17, with part-time drives from 2018-20.

Dixon’s longevity with CGR is extraordinary in the annals of North American sports.

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