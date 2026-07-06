Goodbye Khamenei: You taught me how to live after dying

The much-anticipated funeral rites of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Martyr Syed Ali Khamenei, are currently being held in Iran and Iraq. Representatives from nearly 100 countries, including India, Pakistan, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan, are participating in this state mourning ceremony, the world’s largest funeral ever. It is noteworthy that on February 28th, during the holy month of Ramadan, Syed Ali Khamenei, his daughter Bushra Husaini Khamenei, son-in-law Misbah al-Huda Baqri, his 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi Gul Paygani, and the wife of Khamenei’s son and current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, were all martyred in a cowardly airstrike carried out by the United States and Israel. Khamenei’s funeral rites had not been performed until now due to Iran’s involvement in the war imposed by the United States and Israel. Now, as scheduled, the funeral rites have begun on July 3rd. On July 3rd, Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister, Brigadier General Ali Akbar pour Jamshidian, along with foreign dignitaries, paid their respects. This was followed by a two-day mourning ceremony on July 4th and 5th at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Mosque. The main funeral prayer was then held on July 5th. The funeral procession will begin in Tehran on July 6th, as scheduled, at 6 a.m. The following day, July 7th, a funeral procession will also be held in Iran’s major religious city of Qom, where the funeral prayer will be offered at the famous JamKaran Mosque.

Similarly, funeral processions will be held in Najaf and Karbala, Iraq, on July 8th. As planned, the funeral procession of Martyr Khamenei will arrive in Najaf, Iraq, on the evening of July 7th. On July 8th, the funeral procession will begin at 6 a.m. in Najaf and at 4 p.m. in Karbala. The body will then be transported back to Iran. Remember, after Mecca and Medina, Najaf and Karbala are recognized as the most historic and sacred cities in Shia Islam. On the final day, July 9th, Ali Khamenei’s body will be buried in Mashhad at the mausoleum of Imam Raza (A.S), the eighth Imam of the Shia community. Following the funeral procession, religious gatherings, prayers, and other events will continue in various provinces for forty days, and events and conferences will continue until next year. It is estimated that approximately 25 million to 30 million people from Iran, Iraq, and the entire world will participate in this funeral ceremony. Iran is viewing these farewell ceremonies not only as a religious ritual but also as a major demonstration of Iran’s political and diplomatic strength, which has emerged after the recent war.

There are some figures in history who are defined not only by their position, power, or fame, but also by their character, lifestyle, simplicity, dedication, and spirit of service. Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei’s life was prominent among those figures, seen as a symbol of simplicity, discipline, self-control, and dedication. Although he spent 47 years as Iran’s Supreme Leader, including nearly 40 as Iran’s Defence Minister, President, and Supreme Leader, his simple life conveys the message that greatness lies not in displays of grandeur but in remaining steadfast to one’s principles. From childhood, Khamenei placed education, the Quran, and religious service at the centre of his life. He pursued studies, education, interpretation, and political and social activities simultaneously, and continued his work throughout his life despite repeated arrests and exile. He also preferred a simple lifestyle in his personal life. His entire family lived a very simple life. He never took a government salary. Khamenei always avoided personal gain, ostentation, and the comforts of power. This is why his life is presented as an ideal, an example of honesty and responsibility. His family environment was religious, austere, and simple. From childhood, he received his education amidst hardships, limited resources, and struggles. Only a person raised in such an environment develops the ability to understand the true value of life. Perhaps this is why his personality reflects more seriousness than showiness, and more duty than comfort.

When a person, despite being at the pinnacle of power, remains grounded in simple values, they not only command admiration but also become a source of inspiration for the entire world. Even in his personal life, he always maintained a distance from luxury, making simplicity a part of his habit, his style, and his nature. This simplicity was not merely superficial but also reflected in his thoughts and priorities. He valued responsibility over ostentation, and public responsibility over personal comfort. The essence of humanity is that power and privilege should not be used for one’s own ego, but for the benefit of others. Therefore, his words, spoken just before his martyrdom, have been etched in history: when Khamenei’s advisors asked him to retreat to a safe place to escape the American-Israeli attacks, he refused to leave his home, saying, “First, safe places are arranged for all the citizens of the capital, Tehran.” And moments later, he was martyred in a massive airstrike.

Undoubtedly, it was his dedication, simplicity, and supreme emphasis on education, along with his inspiration from Karbala, that not only shattered America’s pride in considering itself the world’s most powerful power during his lifetime, but even after his martyrdom, he created an Iran that refuses to accept the dominance or power of anyone, be it America or Israel. His martyrdom sets an example for people all over the world, especially those in power. In bidding farewell to martyr Syed Ali Khamenei, I would like to quote Kunwar Mahendra Singh Bedi ‘Sahar’: “Everyone knows how to live and die. You taught how to live after dying “.

(About the Author)



Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

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