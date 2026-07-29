Zidane confirmed as France head coach

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been confirmed as the head coach of the France national team.

Didier Deschamps, France’s longest-serving manager, ended his 14-year stint in charge after the nation’s semi-final exit to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for a second time as head coach in 2021.

The 54-year-old, widely considered to be France’s greatest player, will sign a contract that will see him lead the nation through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

On being appointed, he said it was “a great source of pride” to lead the French national side following their fourth-place finish at the World Cup.

“I’ve often said it: there’s nothing greater than the French national team. So it’s a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team,” he added.

“It’s also a responsibility. I want to thank [French Football Federation] president Philippe Diallo, the executive committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the 14 years of service from Didier and his staff.

“I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team.”

Diallo described the new head coach as a “legend” of French football.

“The appointment of Zinedine Zidane as head coach of the French national team is a source of immense pride for the French Football Federation,” he said.

“It marks the meeting of a legend in the history of Les Bleus, who has become one of the most decorated and respected coaches of his generation, and a team with rare potential, driven by the highest ambitions.”

Zidane’s predecessor Deschamps guided France to three major finals over his 14-year reign, helping the country to their second World Cup success with victory in 2018.

Zidane’s first competitive fixture in charge will be a Nations League trip to Turkey.

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