NZ complete emphatic win over Ireland in one-off Test



New Zealand 490-8 dec (119 overs): Blundell 186, Foxcroft 98; Tector 1-16

Ireland 179 all out (45 overs) Balbirnie 73*, Adair 40; Smith 6-40 & 232-9 (63.2 overs) Doheny 57, Tucker 50; Tickner 5-76

New Zealand won by an innings and 79 runs One-off Test, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont (day three of four)New Zealand 490-8 dec (119 overs): Blundell 186, Foxcroft 98; Tector 1-16Ireland 179 all out (45 overs) Balbirnie 73*, Adair 40; Smith 6-40 & 232-9 (63.2 overs) Doheny 57, Tucker 50; Tickner 5-76New Zealand won by an innings and 79 runs New Zealand completed a straightforward victory in their one-off Test against Ireland, wrapping up the win on day three by an innings and 79 runs.

Ireland, bowled out for 179 in their first innings, started day three at Stormont on 65-2 after New Zealand had declared on 490-8 and enforced the follow-on.

They had a mountain to climb, with 247 more runs needed to make the Black Caps bat again, but could only muster 232-9 from 63.2 overs in their second innings.

The Test was brought to an end after Reuben Wilson’s dismissal as Curtis Campher had retired hurt with a hand injury before lunch.

Blair Tickner starred for New Zealand on day three as he took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Heinrich Malan’s side struggled in the morning session in a cloudy Belfast and added just 66 more runs to their total.

Tom Mayes and Lorcan Tucker were dismissed early and while Stephen Doheny did bring up his first half-century in Test cricket as Ireland surpassed 100, he exited for 57 before an enforced early lunch break due to a rain shower.

Campher then retired hurt as Ireland’s woes continued into the afternoon session with Andy McBrine (13) and Lorcan Tucker (50) departing, the latter after notching a fifth Test 50 as the impressive Nathan Smith collected his eighth wicket of the match.

Mark Adair and Liam McCarthy helped Ireland to better the 179 they got in their first innings, but Test debutant McCarthy slipped a he sprinted to the other and was run out for 11 as New Zealand edged closer to victory.

Confirmation of their win came soon after as Tickner (5-76) dismissed Wilson to bring the game to a close before tea.

New Zealand now look ahead to their three-Test series against England next month, while Ireland are also back in action in June as they face India in two Twenty20 internationals at Stormont.

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