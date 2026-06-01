Sir Clive Lloyd elected as Lancashire president

Former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd has been elected as Lancashire’s new president as part of a restructure of the club board.

Lloyd appeared in 110 Tests during his career, but also spent 18 years playing for the Red Rose.

He is joined on the board by former England spinner and World Cup winner Alex Hartley, who has been appointed as vice-president after retiring from the game in 2023 to concentrate on a career in the media.

Ex-Lancashire captain Mike Watkinson, who scored more than 10,000 runs and almost 740 wickets in first-class cricket before moving into coaching, has succeeded the outgoing Chris Peacock as a member representative on the board.

Meanwhile, Dame Sarah Storey, Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian, will become the chair of Lancashire Cricket, having previously served as president.

She said in a statement, external: “I am delighted to officially welcome Sir Clive as president – what an honour for the club to have such an incredible individual on our board.

“It is an incredible privilege to be named chair of this great club. I am steadfast in my commitment to ensure that our Lancashire teams are as strong as they possibly can be on the field and growing the game of cricket across Lancashire and the North West.

“This is what everyone at the club is striving towards. The expertise of Sir Clive Lloyd and Mike Watkinson joining our board will only support that aim.”

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