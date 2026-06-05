Ontario hikes fines for businesses who sell tickets above original face value

The Ontario government is more than doubling the maximum fine that can be handed out for selling tickets above their original value ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, the government said that businesses and individuals who violate legislation capping the price of resale tickets at their original face value could face fines of $25,000, up from $10,000 previously.

The new fine structure will take effect on June 10, two days ahead of the first FIFA World Cup game in Toronto.

The government says that it is also amending the legislation to allow for the public identification of any ticketing business issued fines.

The announcement comes days after the government confirmed to CTV News that it had engaged with FIFA and other resellers to comply with the new legislation, which passed as part of Ontario’s budget in April.

“I have no problem with companies making a profit. I have a problem with monopolies and gouging the average citizen that can’t bring their kids to a game. It is unfortunate it has gotten to this point,” Premier Doug Ford said at an unrelated press conference on Thursday morning.

A review of listings on FIFA’s official resale platform on Thursday showed that some Category 3 seats for Canada’s World Cup opener on June 12, originally priced at $1,300, were being offered for up to $1,600. Some tickets, however, were listed for less than face value.

Asked specifically whether Ontario would fine FIFA, Ford initially said “they aren’t jacking up the prices” and that he is more concerned with the activities of major ticket resellers.

But when he was informed that some tickets are being sold on FIFA’s resale platform for above face value, he confirmed that they will not be exempt from the legislation.

“If they are breaking rules, then they are going to hear from us. It is as simple as that,” Ford said. “They can dictate the cost of the game. I have no problem with that. If one game is more important than another and they put up the prices, that is the market. But if there is a face value on the ticket and they are selling it for a lot more then they are going to hear from us. They are not exempt.”

Another major ticket reseller – StubHub – previously told CTV News that it was working with the Ontario government to comply with the new law and has “implemented changes” to do so. Some tickets for Toronto World Cup matches were still being offered above face value on its platform.

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