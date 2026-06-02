Israel is the biggest threat to world peace

For decades, a despicable conspiracy has been hatched to portray Iran as a villainous nation globally. Israel has repeatedly reiterated that it fears that if Iran develops a nuclear bomb, its very existence could be in danger. This propaganda is being spread even though the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Late Ayatollah Khomeini, has even issued a fatwa against the development of the nuclear bomb, calling it anti-humanity. Meanwhile, no Iranian religious leader or politician has even discussed the development of a nuclear bomb. However, similar to Saddam Hussein in Iraq, attempts have been made to repeatedly demonize Iran through media propaganda. One reason for this is that the American-Israeli-influenced former Iranian ruler, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, recognized Israel as an independent nation in 1948. However, after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran revoked its recognition of Israel and declared it a “Zionist regime.”

But if we look at the track record of Iran and Israel, Israel began its control over Palestine by occupying the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war. Since then, Israel has been committing atrocities and violence throughout the region. Behind this lies the Zionist expansionist concept of establishing a ‘Greater Israel’, which envisions a vast Jewish state far larger than present-day Israel and encompassing territories from several Arab countries in the Middle East. This plan is seen as a controversial Israeli expansionist project in the modern political context. The geographical boundaries of this Zionist-imagined Greater Israel extend from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates River in Iraq, and from Medina to Lebanon. Even the occupation of all of Jordan, Palestine (West Bank and Gaza), Lebanon, and Syria, Iraq, and Egypt, large parts of Saudi Arabia, the holy sites of Mecca, Medina, and Mount Sinai is considered part of this plan. In light of this long-term plan, the US, under Israel’s patronage, has for decades maintained military bases in several countries of the Middle East, using this as a cover, by raising the fear of Iran and fuelling Shia-Sunni differences.

In fact, Iran is the only country that not only openly rejects the expansionist project of Greater Israel but also advocates for the liberation of Israeli-occupied land in the Palestinian territories of Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. This is why Iran remains a thorn in the side of both Israel and the United States. America also keeps a hawk’s eye on Iran’s oil wealth. Meanwhile, in furtherance of this plan, Israel has created a history of terror and barbarity unparalleled. For example, between October 7, 2023, and May 19, 2026, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed over 72,772 unarmed, innocent Palestinians, while the number of injured is over 172,707. More than half of the dead are women and children. Similarly, in Lebanon, Israeli attacks have killed over 2,255 people as of May 2026. The casualties here also include 122 children, 83 women, and 42 medical personnel.

It was Israel that, perceiving Iran as the biggest obstacle to a Greater Israel, incited the US to attack Iran. The US and Israel attacked Iran at least twice during the nuclear negotiations. The first attack occurred on June 13, 2025, two days after the fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks. Israel launched a massive attack targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities while the two countries were planning further negotiations. Similarly, Israel and the US launched a second attack on February 27, 2026, during the US-Iran nuclear talks, targeting 30 locations in Iran, including Iranian intelligence agency buildings, airports, the presidential palace, and residential areas in Tehran. Thirty cities, including Tehran and Isfahan, were also targeted by the US and Israel. In this attack, 165 innocent school children, supreme Iranian leader Khamenei and many high officials were martyred in Minab.

Furthermore, Israel has repeatedly violated ceasefires to fuel violence and unrest around the world. Be it the Gaza ceasefire or the Lebanon ceasefire, the Israel-Gaza ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025, under US mediation. However, since the ceasefire, the Israeli army has violated the ceasefire nearly 2,000 times. More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,000 injured. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crimes against humanity and war crimes. Furthermore, Turkey has issued separate arrest warrants against Netanyahu and 36 other Israeli officials on charges of genocide.

It is astonishing that Israel, a nuclear-armed nation that is seen as the world’s biggest perpetrator of genocide, and its patron, the United States, are merely spreading propaganda to portray Iran as a major threat to world peace based on the false potential of developing nuclear weapons, even though Iran faces no charges of crimes against humanity, war crimes, or intrusion into other countries’ territory. The truth is that Israel is the biggest threat to world peace at this time.

Tanveer Jafri

Contact: tjafri1@gmail.com

(About the Author)



Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

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