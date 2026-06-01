Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate Review: The Best Pure Creatine Powder for Serious Gains

By a Verified User | Last Updated: June 1, 2026

Table of Contents

1. Introduction {#introduction}

If you have spent any time in the gym or researching sports nutrition, you have likely come across one supplement that consistently rises to the top of every best-of list: creatine monohydrate. Of all the performance-enhancing supplements available today, creatine monohydrate remains the single most studied, most trusted, and most effective option for athletes, bodybuilders, and everyday fitness enthusiasts. And when it comes to finding a high-quality, no-nonsense creatine powder, Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate stands out as one of the best options on the Canadian and North American market.

I have tried a number of creatine products over the years, and I can say with confidence that this one has become a permanent fixture in my supplement stack. In this review, I am going to break down everything you need to know about Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate — from its ingredients and formula to real-world results, dosage strategies, mixability, value, and who will benefit from it most. Whether you are new to creatine supplementation or a seasoned gym veteran looking to upgrade your current product, this review will give you a thorough, honest picture.

2. What Is Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate? {#what-is-it}

Jacked Factory is a Canadian-owned sports nutrition brand that has built a strong reputation by focusing on science-backed, clean formulations. Their Creatine Monohydrate powder is a pure, unflavored supplement featuring 5,000 mg (5g) of creatine monohydrate per serving, with 85 servings per 425g container.

The product is available on Amazon Canada and is Informed Choice certified, meaning it has undergone rigorous testing to confirm it is free from banned substances — an important consideration for competitive athletes. Unlike many supplement brands that load their products with artificial dyes, fillers, sweeteners, and questionable additives, Jacked Factory keeps it refreshingly simple: pure creatine, nothing else.

The brand’s philosophy is straightforward — formulate products using research-supported ingredients in effective doses, without any artificial dyes or fillers. This product is a prime example of that commitment.

3. Key Ingredients and Formula {#ingredients}

The ingredient list for Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate is about as clean as it gets:

Per Serving (1 Scoop):

Creatine Monohydrate: 5,000 mg (5g)

Other ingredients: None

That is the entire label. No proprietary blends, no hidden fillers, no artificial sweeteners, no dyes. Just pure creatine monohydrate at the clinically effective dose of 5 grams per serving.

Why Creatine Monohydrate?

Creatine monohydrate is widely recognized as the gold standard form of creatine. It is the most thoroughly studied form of creatine in sports science, with hundreds of peer-reviewed research studies confirming its effectiveness for improving athletic performance, muscle growth, and recovery. It works by bolstering the phosphagen energy system — essentially recharging your body’s ATP (adenosine triphosphate) stores more rapidly, which translates directly into more strength, more power, and better endurance during high-intensity training.

Other forms of creatine — such as creatine HCl, buffered creatine, creatine ethyl ester, or creatine citrate — have been marketed as superior alternatives over the years, but the scientific evidence consistently shows that plain creatine monohydrate remains the most effective and best-value option available. Jacked Factory wisely stuck with what actually works.

4. My Personal Experience and Results {#personal-experience}

I started using Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate about three months ago, incorporating it into my daily supplement routine alongside a pre-workout and protein powder. I decided to skip the loading phase and simply take one 5g scoop per day consistently.

Within the first week, I started noticing subtle improvements in workout endurance. By week two, I was hitting new personal records on compound lifts — my bench press and squat both increased noticeably. By the end of the first month, I had a clear sense of greater muscle fullness, slightly increased body weight (consistent with the water retention in muscle cells that creatine is known to cause), and noticeably shorter recovery times between sessions.

What impressed me most, beyond the performance gains, was how seamlessly it fit into my routine. The powder is virtually tasteless and dissolves quickly. I mix it into my morning water bottle along with my pre-workout and notice absolutely no grittiness, no clumping, and no chalky aftertaste — something that has been an issue with other creatine products I have used in the past.

Three months in, I continue to see consistent strength gains and better muscular endurance. I have experienced zero digestive discomfort, no bloating, and no side effects whatsoever. This has been one of the smoothest, most effective creatine experiences I have had, and I attribute a good portion of that to the purity of the formula.

5. Benefits: What Can You Expect? {#benefits}

Based on both my personal experience and the extensive research backing creatine monohydrate, here is what you can reasonably expect when supplementing with Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate:

Increased Muscle Strength and Power

Creatine supplementation consistently shows improvements in maximal strength and power output during high-intensity exercise. Expect to push more weight, complete more reps, and hit personal records more frequently.

Enhanced Muscle Growth (Hypertrophy)

By enabling you to train harder and recover faster, creatine indirectly supports greater muscle hypertrophy over time. Research confirms that creatine supplementation significantly increases lean muscle mass when combined with resistance training.

Improved Endurance and Performance

Creatine helps remove lactate from muscles more efficiently, reducing the burning sensation that forces you to stop a set early. This translates into better endurance across sprints, heavy lifts, and high-intensity interval training.

Faster Recovery

Supplementing with creatine has been shown to reduce muscle cell damage and inflammation following intense exercise, helping you recover faster between sessions and training days.

Potential Cognitive Benefits

Emerging research suggests that creatine may also enhance mental performance — including memory and cognitive processing speed — making it one of the few supplements with benefits both inside and outside the gym.

No Harmful Additives

Because Jacked Factory’s formula contains only pure creatine monohydrate with zero fillers, artificial colors, or sweeteners, you get all of these benefits without unnecessary additives that could cause unwanted reactions.

6. How to Take It: Dosage and Usage Tips {#dosage}

The directions recommend mixing one scoop (5g) with 8 to 10 oz of water or any beverage of your choice, one to three times daily depending on your goals.

My recommended approach for most users:

Maintenance dose: Take 1 scoop (5g) per day, every day, with water or your preferred drink. Consistency matters more than timing.

Take 1 scoop (5g) per day, every day, with water or your preferred drink. Consistency matters more than timing. Loading phase (optional): Take 4 servings of 5g per day for the first 5 to 7 days to saturate your muscle creatine stores more quickly, then drop to the maintenance dose. This is optional and not necessary for everyone.

Take 4 servings of 5g per day for the first 5 to 7 days to saturate your muscle creatine stores more quickly, then drop to the maintenance dose. This is optional and not necessary for everyone. Timing: Both pre-workout and post-workout timing have research support. I personally take mine post-workout, mixed into my protein shake, and have found that approach works well for me.

Both pre-workout and post-workout timing have research support. I personally take mine post-workout, mixed into my protein shake, and have found that approach works well for me. Hydration: Always increase your water intake when supplementing with creatine, as it draws water into muscle cells and can contribute to mild dehydration if fluid intake is insufficient.

The powder stacks seamlessly with other supplements. I regularly mix it with my pre-workout drink and protein shakes with no issues.

7. Mixability and Taste {#mixability}

One of Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate’s strongest practical selling points is its excellent mixability. The unflavored powder dissolves quickly in water or any other liquid, with no gritty residue and no clumping — even when mixed with a simple spoon rather than a shaker bottle.

The taste is genuinely neutral. I have stirred it into plain water, orange juice, a pre-workout drink, and a vanilla protein shake, and it did not alter the flavor profile in any noticeable way in any of those applications. This makes it one of the most versatile creatine powders I have used — it truly fits into virtually any supplement stack without disruption.

For those who dislike the slightly gritty texture that some creatine powders leave behind, this product is a welcome improvement.

8. Quality, Safety, and Third-Party Testing {#quality}

Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate is manufactured in a cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified facility in the United States. This certification ensures that the manufacturing process meets rigorous standards for quality, safety, and consistency.

The product is also Informed Choice certified, which means it has been independently tested to verify that it is free from substances banned by major sports organizations including WADA and USADA. This is a meaningful credential for competitive athletes who need assurance about what they are putting in their body.

The formula contains only pure creatine monohydrate with no hidden fillers, and the product is suitable for vegans and those following various dietary restrictions.

Creatine monohydrate as a category has an excellent long-term safety record. Research consistently shows it to be safe for healthy individuals when used as directed. If you have pre-existing kidney or liver conditions, consulting a healthcare provider before beginning supplementation is always advisable.

9. Who Is This Product For? {#who-is-it-for}

Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate is an excellent fit for:

Strength athletes and powerlifters looking to maximize their output on compound movements

looking to maximize their output on compound movements Bodybuilders and physique athletes aiming to increase lean muscle mass and training volume

aiming to increase lean muscle mass and training volume HIIT enthusiasts and CrossFit athletes who want improved performance during high-intensity intervals

who want improved performance during high-intensity intervals Recreational gym-goers who want a clean, effective, no-frills supplement to support their fitness goals

who want a clean, effective, no-frills supplement to support their fitness goals Beginners who are just starting to explore the world of supplementation and want something safe, proven, and easy to use

who are just starting to explore the world of supplementation and want something safe, proven, and easy to use Vegan and plant-based athletes who may have lower baseline creatine levels and stand to benefit significantly from supplementation

who may have lower baseline creatine levels and stand to benefit significantly from supplementation Budget-conscious consumers who want a high-quality product without paying a premium for unnecessary branding or added ingredients

It is not a stimulant and does not contain caffeine, making it suitable for evening workouts and those sensitive to stimulants.

10. How It Compares to Other Creatine Supplements {#comparison}

Feature Jacked Factory Micronized Creatine (competitors) Creatine HCl Form Creatine Monohydrate Creatine Monohydrate (micronized) Creatine HCl Dose per serving 5g 5g 1.5–2g Research backing Extensive Extensive Limited Price per serving Low Moderate to high High Mixability Excellent Very good Very good Additives None None Varies Third-party tested Yes (Informed Choice) Varies Varies Vegan-friendly Yes Yes Varies

Micronized creatine (a finer-ground version of creatine monohydrate) can mix slightly more smoothly in some cases, but it typically comes at a higher cost per serving. For the vast majority of users, the practical difference is negligible, and standard creatine monohydrate like Jacked Factory’s offers superior value with equally effective results.

11. Value for Money {#value}

The 425g container delivers 85 full servings at 5g per serving, which at the standard once-daily maintenance dose means nearly three months of supply from a single tub. The price point on Amazon Canada is competitive, and when you factor in the Informed Choice certification, the cGMP manufacturing, and the complete absence of unnecessary fillers, you are genuinely getting excellent value.

For those who want an even longer-lasting supply, the 1,000g version (200 servings) is also available on Amazon Canada and brings the per-serving cost down even further.

Compared to branded creatine products that add sweeteners, flavoring, and marketing-driven ingredients, Jacked Factory delivers a superior value proposition: you pay for the active ingredient and nothing else.

12. Pros and Cons {#pros-cons}

Pros

Pure 5g creatine monohydrate per serving with zero fillers

Informed Choice certified — safe for competitive athletes

Manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility

Excellent mixability — dissolves cleanly in any liquid

Truly tasteless and odorless

Vegan-friendly formula

85 servings per container — great long-term value

Canadian-owned brand

Stacks well with any other supplement

No artificial sweeteners, dyes, or additives

Cons

Only available in unflavored — no flavored options for those who prefer them

Some users may experience mild water retention, especially early in supplementation (this is normal and expected)

Requires consistent daily use to maintain saturated muscle creatine stores

13. Frequently Asked Questions {#faq}

Q: When is the best time to take Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate? A: Both before and after workouts have research support. Consistency is what matters most — taking it at the same time each day ensures your muscle creatine stores remain fully saturated.

Q: Do I need to do a loading phase? A: No, a loading phase is optional. Simply taking 5g per day consistently will saturate your creatine stores within about 3 to 4 weeks. The loading phase (20g per day for 5–7 days) simply accelerates this process.

Q: Can I mix this with other supplements? A: Yes. Because it is unflavored, it can be mixed with water, juice, protein shakes, pre-workouts, BCAAs, or any other supplement without affecting flavor or efficacy.

Q: Is Jacked Factory Creatine safe for long-term use? A: Creatine monohydrate has an excellent long-term safety record in healthy individuals. Consult a healthcare provider if you have kidney or liver conditions.

Q: Is this product vegan-friendly? A: Yes. Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate contains only pure creatine monohydrate and is suitable for vegans.

Q: Will creatine make me look bloated? A: Some users experience mild water retention, particularly in muscle cells, during the early weeks of supplementation. This tends to stabilize and is generally perceived as muscle fullness rather than visible bloating.

14. Final Verdict {#verdict}

After three months of consistent use and extensive research into both this specific product and the broader landscape of creatine supplementation, I can confidently say that Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate is one of the best creatine powders available in Canada today.

It checks every box that matters: a clinically effective 5g dose of the most research-backed form of creatine, zero fillers or unnecessary additives, Informed Choice certification, excellent mixability, long-lasting supply, and a competitive price. Whether you are a beginner just starting out with supplements or an experienced athlete looking for a clean, reliable creatine to add to your stack, this product delivers.

The gains I have seen in strength, endurance, and recovery have been real and measurable. More importantly, the experience of using this product has been completely hassle-free — no taste, no texture issues, no digestive discomfort. It simply works, exactly as advertised.

If you are looking for a trustworthy, effective, and clean creatine monohydrate supplement in Canada, Jacked Factory Creatine Monohydrate belongs at the top of your list.

Overall Rating: 4.9 / 5

Disclaimer: This review reflects my personal experience and research. Individual results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.

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