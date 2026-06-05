Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener Review: The Best Budget Knife Sharpener in Canada?

Product: Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener with Non-Slip Base, Includes Safety Glove

Rating: ★★★★★ 5/5

Table of Contents

1. Introduction — Why I Finally Bought a Knife Sharpener {#introduction}

I’ll be honest: for years I kept putting off buying a manual knife sharpener. Every time I reached for a kitchen knife and felt it struggle through a tomato or a chicken breast, I told myself I’d deal with it later. “Later” finally arrived when I nearly sliced my hand trying to cut a butternut squash with a blade that had completely lost its edge. That was the wake-up call I needed.

After some research on Amazon Canada, I landed on the Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener with Non-Slip Base . The price was reasonable, the brand has a track record for delivering solid everyday products, and the feature set — four sharpening stages plus a dedicated scissor slot — looked like everything I needed in one compact tool.

After using it regularly for several weeks now, I’m ready to share my full, honest experience. Spoiler: this little sharpener has genuinely transformed my kitchen routine, and I think it deserves far more attention than it gets.

2. Product Overview and Key Specifications {#product-overview}

The Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife and Scissor Sharpener is a pull-through manual sharpening system designed for home kitchen use. Here is a quick breakdown of everything it offers:

Feature Details Sharpening Stages 4 total: Coarse, Medium, Fine (knives) + Scissor slot Compatible Blades Kitchen knives, pocket knives, hunting knives, straight-edge blades Not Compatible With Serrated knives Base Non-slip silicone Safety Accessory Includes cut-resistant protective gloves Cleaning Method Rinse with water or apply soapy water

The design is compact and entirely black, giving it a clean, no-nonsense look that fits in any kitchen drawer or on any countertop. It feels solid in hand — not flimsy — which was one of my early concerns about a budget-priced sharpener.

3. Unboxing and First Impressions {#unboxing}

The Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener arrived in standard Amazon packaging. Inside the box, I found:

The knife sharpener unit itself

A pair of cut-resistant protective gloves

A brief instruction guide

My first impression was positive. The unit is compact — small enough to tuck into a kitchen drawer — but feels reassuringly sturdy. The four clearly labeled slots are easy to identify at a glance, which is a small but important design choice for beginners. The cut-resistant gloves, while simple, are a thoughtful inclusion that immediately tells you the brand is thinking about your safety, not just functionality.

The silicone base was noticeably grippy right out of the box. I placed it on my kitchen countertop and gave it a small push — it barely moved. That kind of stability matters more than you might think when you’re pulling a blade through a sharpening slot with force.

4. The 4-Stage Sharpening System Explained {#sharpening-system}

The headline feature of this product is its 4-in-1 sharpening system, and it genuinely delivers on that promise. Here’s what each stage does:

Stage 1 — Coarse: This stage is designed for the most neglected, badly dull knives. The coarse abrasive aggressively removes metal to reshape and repair the blade edge. Think of this as the heavy lifter — you won’t use it every time, but when a knife has gone completely dull, this is where the transformation begins.

Stage 2 — Medium: After the coarse stage resets the blade geometry, the medium stage further refines the edge. This is where the real sharpening magic happens for everyday use. I found this stage ideal for knives that had lost their edge from regular use but weren’t completely blunted.

Stage 3 — Fine: The fine stage polishes and hones the edge to a razor-sharp finish. After just a few strokes through this slot, my chef’s knife was slicing paper-thin tomato rounds effortlessly. This is the finishing touch that separates a decent sharpener from a great one.

Stage 4 — Scissor Slot: A dedicated slot designed specifically for household scissors. More on this in a dedicated section below.

The progression from coarse to fine mirrors the same process professional sharpeners use — the difference is that this tool does it all in one compact unit, in under a minute.

5. Testing the Coarse Stage on Badly Dulled Knives {#coarse-stage}

I had three knives that I was genuinely embarrassed to use in front of guests — they were so dull that slicing a ripe tomato felt like trying to cut through rubber. These became my test subjects for the coarse sharpening stage.

I put on the included cut-resistant gloves, placed the sharpener firmly on the countertop, and pulled each knife through the coarse slot about six to eight times. The feedback was immediate — I could feel the blade engaging the abrasive material, and after just a few passes, the knives already felt noticeably different.

By the time I moved them through the medium and fine stages, all three knives were genuinely sharp. The coarse stage had done exactly what it promised: reshaped edges that years of kitchen use had completely worn down. It felt like getting my knife set back from a professional sharpening service, except I did it in my own kitchen in under five minutes.

6. Testing the Medium and Fine Stages {#medium-fine-stages}

For my regularly used chef’s knife — one that gets used almost daily for meal prep — the coarse stage wasn’t needed. I went straight to the medium slot for a few passes, then finished with the fine stage.

The result was genuinely impressive. My chef’s knife now glides through onions, carrots, and boneless chicken with zero resistance. The fine stage in particular delivers that crisp, polished edge that makes cooking feel effortless rather than laborious.

I also tested a paring knife and a utility knife. Both responded extremely well to the medium-to-fine pass. The easy knife sharpening process — just pull through each slot a few times — is something I can genuinely see myself doing every two to three weeks as routine maintenance, which is exactly how a good sharpener should integrate into your kitchen habits.

7. The Scissor Sharpening Slot — Does It Actually Work? {#scissor-slot}

This was the feature I was most skeptical about. Scissor sharpening is notoriously tricky because the blades need to be sharpened at a specific angle to continue cutting cleanly. I had a pair of fabric scissors and a pair of kitchen shears that had both become nearly useless.

I inserted each scissor blade into the dedicated slot and ran it through about eight to ten strokes. The difference was immediately noticeable on both pairs. My fabric scissors, which had been tearing rather than cutting clean lines through material, were back to making crisp, smooth cuts. The kitchen shears handled chicken joints again with confidence.

For a sharpener at this price point, having a functional and effective scissor sharpening slot is a genuine bonus. Many dedicated scissor sharpeners cost as much or more than this entire 4-in-1 unit. Getting it built in is exceptional value.

8. Safety Features: Non-Slip Base and Cut-Resistant Glove {#safety-features}

Safety is something I care deeply about in the kitchen, especially since the whole reason I bought this sharpener was to avoid injuries caused by dull blades. The Amazon Basics knife sharpener addresses safety on two fronts.

The non-slip silicone base is genuinely excellent. It stays firmly planted on the countertop throughout the sharpening process, which means both hands can focus on guiding the blade cleanly rather than trying to stabilize the sharpener. I tested it on my granite countertop and my tiled prep surface — it gripped both without any slipping.

The cut-resistant safety glove that comes in the box is a welcome touch, especially for beginners. Sharpening a knife incorrectly — or with a slippery grip — is one of the fastest ways to end up in the emergency room. The glove provides real peace of mind during the process, particularly when working through the coarse stage with significant pulling force.

9. Ease of Use and Learning Curve {#ease-of-use}

One of the things I appreciate most about this sharpener is that it requires no prior knife sharpening knowledge. There is no angle to calculate, no technique to master, and no practice runs needed. You place it on the counter, hold it steady, and pull your blade through the appropriate slot a few times.

That simplicity is genuinely valuable. Traditional whetstones — which I’ve tried and given up on — require you to maintain a consistent angle throughout each stroke, which takes significant skill and practice to do correctly. A manual pull-through sharpener like this one eliminates that guesswork entirely.

Within my first session, I had sharpened six knives and a pair of scissors in approximately eight minutes. The entire process was intuitive, clean, and satisfying. This is the kind of easy-to-use kitchen knife sharpener that I’d confidently recommend to parents, seniors, or anyone who wants sharp knives without any complexity.

10. Cleaning and Maintenance {#cleaning}

Cleaning the Amazon Basics knife sharpener is refreshingly simple. After a sharpening session, I rinse it under warm running water and occasionally add a drop of dish soap to clean out the slots. The manufacturer also recommends rinsing with soapy water after use to remove metal filings and debris.

I let it air dry before storing it. The entire cleaning process takes under a minute. There are no complex parts to disassemble, no oils to apply, and no special cleaning tools required. For a busy household, that kind of maintenance simplicity is a real selling point.

11. Who Is This Knife Sharpener Best For? {#who-is-it-for}

The Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener is an ideal match for:

Home cooks who want consistently sharp knives without hiring a professional sharpening service

who want consistently sharp knives without hiring a professional sharpening service Budget-conscious shoppers in Canada looking for maximum value from their kitchen tools

in Canada looking for maximum value from their kitchen tools Beginners who want a no-learning-curve approach to knife maintenance

who want a no-learning-curve approach to knife maintenance Families with a mixed set of knives and scissors that all need regular sharpening

with a mixed set of knives and scissors that all need regular sharpening Anyone upgrading from no sharpener at all — the jump in kitchen performance is dramatic

from no sharpener at all — the jump in kitchen performance is dramatic Outdoor enthusiasts — the pocket knife and hunting knife compatibility makes it useful beyond just the kitchen

It is not ideal for those who own serrated knives as their primary tools, since the system is specifically designed for straight-edge blades only.

12. Pros and Cons {#pros-and-cons}

Pros:

Four dedicated sharpening stages covering everything from serious restoration to fine polishing

Dedicated scissor sharpening slot that genuinely works

Non-slip silicone base provides excellent stability during use

Cut-resistant safety glove included in the box

Extremely easy to use — zero learning curve for beginners

Compact size fits easily in any kitchen drawer or cabinet

Works on kitchen knives, pocket knives, and hunting knives

Simple rinse-and-clean maintenance

Excellent value for the price on Amazon Canada

Cons:

Not compatible with serrated knives — a limitation worth knowing upfront

The cut-resistant glove is basic and not heavy-duty, though it covers the essentials for everyday use

The coarse stage removes metal aggressively, so it should only be used on knives that truly need it

13. How It Compares to Other Knife Sharpeners in Canada {#comparison}

At this price tier on Amazon Canada, the Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener faces competition from various manual pull-through sharpeners. Here is how it stands out:

Where many budget sharpeners offer only two or three stages, this unit delivers a full four-stage system including the scissor slot — making it genuinely more versatile than most competitors at a similar price. The inclusion of the cut-resistant safety glove is a detail that many comparable products skip entirely.

Higher-end options like the Chef’sChoice electric sharpeners or premium whetstone systems offer more precision and are better suited to serious home chefs or culinary professionals. However, for the vast majority of Canadian households that simply want sharp, reliable knives without complexity or significant cost, the Amazon Basics sharpener delivers results that far exceed its price tag.

The non-slip base design is also noticeably better executed than many off-brand alternatives, which often use thin rubber feet that move around during use. The silicone base here is a meaningful upgrade in both safety and usability.

14. Final Verdict — Is the Amazon Basics Knife Sharpener Worth It? {#final-verdict}

After weeks of real-world use, my answer is a clear, confident yes.

The Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener (B0DV178N82) has genuinely changed how I experience my kitchen. Knives that I was ready to throw away are now among my favorite tools to reach for. Scissors that had become useless around the house are cutting cleanly again. The entire sharpening process takes minutes, the cleanup is effortless, and the results are immediately noticeable.

For Canadians shopping on Amazon Canada for a reliable manual knife sharpener that handles knives and scissors, works right out of the box, and includes thoughtful safety features at a price that makes it a no-brainer purchase — this is the one to buy.

It won’t replace a professional sharpening setup for a serious chef. But for the everyday home cook who wants sharp knives, clean cuts, and a safer kitchen without spending a fortune? The Amazon Basics 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener is one of the best investments you can make in your kitchen right now.

Overall Rating: ★★★★★ 5 out of 5 stars

Reviewed by a home cook and kitchen tool enthusiast based in Canada. This review is based on personal hands-on experience with the product.

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