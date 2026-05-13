Bangladesh seal first home Test win over Pakistan

First Test, Mirpur (day five of five)

Bangladesh 413 (Shanto 101; Abbas 5-29) & 240-9 dec (Shanto 87, Monimul 56)

Pakistan 386 (Awais 103; Mehidy 5-102) & 163 (Fazal 66; Rana 5-40)

Bangladesh won by 104 runs; lead series 1-0

Scorecard

Bangladesh secured their first home Test win over Pakistan with a 104-run victory in Mirpur.

Set 268 to win, Pakistan collapsed from 68-2 to 163 all out, with seven wickets falling in a thrilling final session of the match at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Tigers fast bowler Nahid Rana claimed 5-40 to help his side go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

It is Bangladesh’s third consecutive win over Pakistan in Tests, following their first series win over their opponents as the away side in 2024.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and 91 from Mominul Haque led the hosts to score 413 in their first innings.

Pakistan opener Azan Awais, 21, hit a century on his Test debut as the tourists made 386 in reply, a deficit of 27 runs.

After significant rain interruptions on days three and four, the Tigers declared on 240-9 – Shanto (87) and Monimul (56) again starring – before lunch on the final day to try and set up a push for victory.

Abdullah Fazal made a defiant 66 but did not receive enough support as Pakistan failed to bat out the day for a draw, with Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam picking up two wickets each.

“Very happy,” said Tigers captain Shanto. “Proud of all the guys the way we played.

“We declared because we have a quality bowling attack and in these conditions Rana, Taskin, Taijul bowled really well and that’s what I want from them.”

The second and final Test starts in Sylhet on Saturday.

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