Ex-Georgia captain Sharikadze banned for 11 years

Former Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze has been banned from sport for 11 years for his part in a secret scheme which helped national team players cheat anti-doping tests.

Hooker Giorgi Chkoidze has been banned for six years, with Lasha Khmaladze, Otar Lashkhi and Miriani Modebadze receiving three-year suspensions, and Lasha Lomidze being banned for nine months.

Sharikadze, who led Georgia to a famous win over Wales in Cardiff in 2022, admitted providing ‘clean’ urine to three team-mates.

A World Anti-Doping Agency investigation found that Georgia’s national testing authority would tip off Georgia’s team doctor Nutsa Shamatava about forthcoming tests, and she would then share the information via a team group chat and organise sample exchanges to avoid positive tests.

World Rugby, who flagged anomalies in samples from the team in the run-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says Georgia were the subject of “the most extensive anti-doping investigation ever undertaken in rugby”, but that performance-enhancing drugs were not the motivation for the deception.

“World Rugby’s operating hypothesis was that the urine sample substitutions were conducted to conceal the use of performance-enhancing substances, however World Rugby’s extensive investigation has revealed no evidence to support this,” it said.

“In parallel, there was credible evidence to support the players’ assertions that the urine sample substitutions occurred to conceal the use of non-performance-enhancing substances (namely, cannabis and tramadol).”

While cannabis is on Wada’s list of banned substances,, external its use is only prohibited during competition. Tramadol, which is now similarly sanctioned, was not banned at all at the time of Georgia’s offences.

Their urine swaps all took place to evade detection out of competition.

World Rugby’s retesting of stored samples showed the five instances of sample substitution dated back to 2019.

Sharikadze appeared in three of the Lelos’ pool games at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, while hooker Chkoidze dropped out of contention for the tournament just before its start, citing an injury picked up in a warm-up match.

Wing Modebadze started the team’s defeat by Australia in their tournament opener at Stade de France, before being replaced in the squad by Lashkhi on injury grounds.

Khmaladze started at full-back in the defeat by Wales in Nantes, while back row Lomidze, who had brief spells in England with London Irish and Doncaster, was not involved in the tournament.

Georgia finished bottom of their pool, drawing against Portugal and losing their other three matches.

Sharikadze, the most high-profile of the suspended players, ended his player career shortly after, aged 30, and switched careers to become an MMA fighter, winning his debut bout in November 2025.

“This case demonstrates the importance of operating a robust, science-led anti-doping programme with coordinated biological profile analysis, testing and long-term storage functions,” said World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin.

“Our extensive four-year investigation has helped identify subversion of the doping control process and sends a clear message that World Rugby takes all anti-doping matters extremely seriously and is an unwavering champion of clean sport.”

The Georgian government is now working with Wada to create an entirely new national anti-doping authority.

“The suspensions these individuals have received are significant and send a strong message to others who may be tempted to try and cheat the system,” said Wada president Witold Banka.

“We and our anti-doping partners will continue to defend the integrity of sport by conducting diligent investigations and prosecuting violations.”

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.