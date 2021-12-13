Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman dies

Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman has died. He was 88.

Hebpassed away Saturday afternoon at his home.

Born on March 9, 1933, Lastman served as the first mayor of the newly amalgamated Toronto from 1998 to 2003. Before that, he served as mayor of North York from 1973 until 1997.

Before entering politics, Lastman was a businessman, opening the first Bad Boy Superstore on Weston Road in 1955.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lastman’s wife, Marilyn, died in January 2020 following a brief illness.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid tribute to Lastman, who he described as a “true leader and builder” for Toronto.

“He was a great Mayor and he touched many lives,” Ford said in a tweet. “Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said Lastman had a “wealth of knowledge” on Toronto, Ontario and Canada, leaving a “very impressive legacy” of city building.

A funeral will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel on Steeles Avenue.