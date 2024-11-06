This article was last updated on November 6, 2024

World leaders congratulate Trump on election win

Government leaders worldwide have reacted to the election win of Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States. Leaders of countries and organizations post messages to X to congratulate him or convey their congratulations by telephone.

Right-wing and conservative leaders in particular responded enthusiastically to the results. Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán was among the first to congratulate Trump. He spoke on X of a “much needed victory for the world”.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni also congratulated Trump on his victory on the former Twitter and called Italy and the US “sister countries”. Dictator Lukashenko of Belarus congratulated Trump by telephone, according to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Support Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Rutte writes on

In Europe there are concerns about the future of NATO with Trump as US president. He threatened to withdraw from the alliance and forced European member states to significantly increase their defense budgets during his previous presidency. In February he even said that as far as he was concerned, the US would do nothing if Russia attacked NATO countries that did not spend enough on defense.

President Zelensky of Ukraine hopes for continued support from the United States in the war with Russia and posted the following message:

European Commission President Von der Leyen said in her congratulations that the EU and the US “have an alliance that unites 800 million citizens”. British Prime Minister Starmer looks forward to the cooperation. “As close allies, we must stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

President Macron of France is “ready to work together as we have done for four years.”

EU/NATO Correspondent Ardy Stemerding:

“Tomorrow all European government leaders will meet at an EU summit in Budapest. An excellent opportunity to discuss the results with each other. Officially the subject is on the agenda during the dinner, but you can bet that this will be the talk of the entire meeting. day will be.

Because in addition to all the polite congratulations, there are major concerns about the EU’s cooperation with Trump. The EU did not want to be surprised, as happened with Trump’s victory in 2016, and has tried to prepare for his victory in recent months. It will become clear in the near future whether this preparation is sufficient.

For example in the field of trade. Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on all products sold in the US. This would make them much more expensive in the US and could trigger a trade war. Initially, the EU wants to make it clear to Trump that such a trade war is not in anyone’s interest. If he doesn’t want to listen to that, there is plan B: hit back hard.

The greatest concerns are in the area of ​​safety. The EU is afraid that US support for Ukraine will evaporate under Trump. And Trump’s re-election could also have major consequences for NATO: there is a risk that the alliance will weaken. With his warm words, the new NATO boss Mark Rutte clearly invites Trump to continue to play a leading role within the alliance.”

The Kremlin reacts expectantly to Trump’s victory “Let us not forget that we are talking about a hostile state, which is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our country,” spokesman Peskov said. He is referring to the war in Ukraine, in which the government of outgoing President Biden fully supports Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly criticized continued US financial and military support for Ukraine. He has also repeatedly said that he would end the war immediately if he were to become president again.

Israel-Hamas war

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Trump’s re-election to the White House “offers a new beginning for America and a renewed strong commitment between Israel and the US.”

Hamas demands that the new president listen to the calls of citizens in the United States to end the war in Gaza. According to Hamas, the US has been “blind to the occupation of Palestinian territories since 1948.”

