Maple Leafs trade goalie Joseph Woll to Philadelphia

Toronto’s new general manager traded goaltender Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenceman Emil Andrae, netminder Samuel Ersson and a third-round pick at the 2026 NHL draft on Tuesday.
Andrae played 61 games for Philadelphia last season, recording two goals and 11 assists. The 24-year-old selected 54th overall in 2020 added one assist in four playoff contests.
Ersson made 33 appearances for the Flyers in 2025-26, posting a 14-11-5 record with an .870 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA goals-against average. The 26-year-old was selected by Philadelphia at No. 143 in 2018 has a combined 65-50-17 record across 143 regular-season games with an .884 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA.
Woll departs Toronto, which picked him 62nd in 2016, after compiling a 63-43-9 record, .906 save percentage and 2.94 GAA in 117 regular-season games.
The 27-year-old, who had been partnered with Anthony Stolarz in the Maple Leafs’ crease, has had a difficult time staying healthy in the NHL, with the 42 appearances he made in 2024-25 representing a career-high.
The hard-nosed Benoit, also 27, had six assists in 73 games last season as Toronto missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.
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