Scotland rugby great Scott Hastings dies at 61

One of Scotland’s best and most loved rugby union players, Scott Hastings, has died at age 61.

Hastings, alongside his brother Gavin, was part of the last Scotland side to win a Grand Slam when they triumphed in the 1990 Five Nations.

In 2022 Hastings revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which could not be cured.

A statement on Sunday from Hastings’ son Corey and daughter Kerry-Anne confirmed his death.

“We are saddened to inform you that Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of Sunday 17 May,” it said.

“This also marked his late wife Jenny’s birthday which speaks louder than words that he is safe with his beloved Jenny.

“Scott was undergoing cancer treatment and due to complications deteriorated extremely quickly. Despite every effort by the incredible team at the Western General ICU, he passed away peacefully and pain free.

“At this time, the family ask everyone to give them space to process and manage their energies and ask for their privacy to be respected.

“More information will be shared in due course to celebrate Scott’s incredible life.”

While playing club rugby for Watsonians in his hometown of Edinburgh, Hastings earned 65 caps and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions in 1989 and 1993.

After ending his rugby career in 1999, Hastings became a well known rugby broadcaster, both as a commentator and pundit.

He was also known for his charity work in aid of mental health, motor neurone disease, and plenty of other causes.

Inducted into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame last year, Hastings is considered as one of Scotland’s greatest rugby union players.

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