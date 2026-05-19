England see off spirited France to clinch Six Nations

France (7) 28

Tries: Bourdon Sansus (2), Grando, Bourdon Cons: Arbez (4)

England (26) 43

Tries: Bern, Kildunne (2), Breach (2), Cokayne Cons: Harrison (5) Pens: Harrison

England combined nerve and accuracy to overcome France and a raucous record crowd to clinch their eighth successive Women’s Six Nations title in Bordeaux.

The visitors seemed to have the contest under control when a Zoe Harrison penalty shortly after half-time put them 29-7 clear.

But France, who had scored the first try of the match, found a second wind that threatened to carry them all the way to victory.

Tries from Anais Grando and Pauline Bourdon Sansus cut the favourites’ lead to eight points as the volume rose in Stade Atlantique.

However a well-worked try from Jess Breach, the sin-binning of France’s replacement scrum-half Alexandra Chambon and a strong performance by England’s replacements quelled the danger.

Amy Cokayne crowned victory with a 76th-minute try, throwing the ball into the stands in celebration, triggering a chorus of jeers.

The Red Roses’ run in the tournament surpasses their own record of seven titles in a row between 2006 and 2012 and takes them to five straight Grand Slams and 38 successive Test victories.

France had to settle with a new home Women’s Six Nations attendance record, with 35,062 fans beating a figure of 28,000 at this fixture in 2024.

Although it did not match the drama of the meeting between the two countries at the conclusion of the men’s Six Nations two months ago – few matches do – it provided an enthralling, high-quality conclusion to a tournament that has attracted more people and attention than ever before.

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