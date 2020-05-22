Sunlight and the Novel Coronavirus

Thanks to research by the Department of Homeland Security, we now know one of the most effective methods for destroying the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Here is the title page from the document which was leaked to Yahoo News:

The Science and Technology Directorate is the primary research and development arm of the DHS. Its mission is as follows:

"S&T’s mission is to enable effective, efficient, and secure operations across all homeland security missions by applying scientific, engineering, analytic, and innovative approaches to deliver timely solutions and support departmental acquisitions. Created by Congress in 2003, S&T conducts basic and applied research, development, demonstration, testing and evaluation activities relevant to DHS."

S&T is tasked with providing Washington with a chemical and biological defense program. Its biological defense is described as follows:

S&T's focus in biological defense encompasses risk-based biological threat countermeasure development programs including threat characterization and development and transition of new and improved technologies, strategies, and procedures. These programs support multi-layered defense capabilities – threat awareness, prevention, surveillance and detection, forensics, and response and recovery – that address intentional or accidental introduction of biological agents that threaten the nation’s human national security. Hazards to the population through inhalation, dermal exposure and ingestion are within this mission."

In the document, the Science and Technology Directorate examines the emerging results from the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) located at Fort Detrick, Maryland. NBACC is part of the Department of Homeland Security falling under the aforementioned Science and Technology Directorate. Its mandate is to defend the United States against biological threats, researching biological agents that may pose a terrorist threat to the American public.

Here is a document which provides background on the NBACC:

With that background, let's take a further look at the document. Here is a page summarizing S&T's research and development into the SARS-CoV-2 virus:

Here is a page showing how NBACC plans to research the characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus:

Here is a page showing the results of the indoors surface stability analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, highlighting the key results of the study:

Note that sunlight destroys the virus very quickly in indoor settings and that the risk of transmission from outdoor surfaces is lower during daylight hours.

Here is a page summarizing NBACC's findings when the SARS-CoV-2 virus is exposed to sunlight:

Note that sunlight reduced the SARS-CoV-2 virus to undetectable levels after just 3 minutes of exposure to the midday sun on a sunny day in the middle latitudes of the United States.

Here is a screen capture showing the results of the SARS-CoV-2 virus aerosol stability tests:

If you wish to read the entire summary document, please click on this link.

I find the NBACC's analysis fascinating. It appears from their research that sunlight is a very effective means of destroying the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Unfortunately, given that a very significant portion of the world's population is under lockdown thanks to the heavy handed response of governments, billions of people have limited exposure to sunlight. As well, I cannot imagine that Big Pharma is thrilled with the idea of sunlight as at least a partial remedy for the SARS-CoV-2 virus….at least until they figure out a way to monetize the sun's light rays.

