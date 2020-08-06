The World Health Organization Propagandizing the Globe

According to a recent filing with the Justice Department's National Security Division (NSD) and pursuant to its Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the World Health Organization has filed a document outlining its plans to hire a public relations firm to seek out "influencers" to help rebuild trust in the organization that has been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the first two pages of the document:

The World Health Organization has hired Hill and Knowlton Strategies (H+K) for the following activities:

"Beginning on May 1, 2020, H+K began conducting research and survey work to gather information in order to establish a baseline measure of public awareness and perceptions of the WHO and, subsequently, began work on identifying influences in key regions."

In other words, to ultimately measure the public's response to pro-WHO propaganda.

The total fees payable by the World Health organization to H+K for phase 1 of the project will be paid in two instalments of $67,500 plus the net cost of all materials, services and rights obtained by H+K on behalf of the World Health Organization. The breakout of the costs of the program are as follows:

Phase 1 – Influencer Identification – $30,000

Phase 1 – Message Testing – $65,000

Phase 2 – Campaign Plan Framework – $40,000

Here is a more detailed outline of the project with the key portions highlighted::

Basically, the World Health Organization is using H+K to create a program using celebrities as spokespersons with the goal of propagandizing the world to ensure that there is trust in the WHO's health advice and that its advice is heeded by the public, medical and health communities and the media during the pandemic. Note that they want to ensure that the "informed public" (i.e. those who read everything and try to make their own decisions) are being selected as special recipients of the WHO's "medicine". Given the WHO's ever-changing narrative on the current pandemic (i.e. no pandemic then pandemic, no masks then masks), the organization does need to improve its image and its credibility. I'm just not certain that celebrities with their degrees in fine arts and theatre (if that) are the ones to do the job but, then again, some people will believe just about anything that these "influencers" spout.

The choice of Hill and Knowlton is an interesting one given the company's history of supplying propaganda to governments. Here is a prime example of what can best be described as fake news with a Hill and Knowlton connection:

The girl only known as "Nayirah" at the time of her testimony before the Congressional Human Rights Caucus used a tale orchestrated and filmed by Hill and Knowlton on behalf of a client, Citizens for a Free Kuwait (a front group for the Kuwaiti government and the Emir of Kuwait) to tug at the heartstrings of Americans and impress upon voters the need to invade Iraq to defeat the Iraqi "baby killers". According to Citizen Truth, H+K was given as much as $12 million by the Kuwaitis for their public relations campaign. The video of "Nayirah's" testimony was given to Medialink, a firm that served nearly 700 television stations across the United States. On October 10, 1990, portions of the video were aired on ABC's Nightime and NBC's Nightly News, reaching an audience of between 35 and 53 million Americans. The testimony was also quoted by President George H.W. Bush to affirm their actions in use of force to attack Saddam Hussein. As it turned out, Nayirah was not a volunteer at the Kuwaiti hospital where babies were allegedly removed from their incubators; she was a member of the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the daughter of Kuwait's ambassador to the United States, Saud Nasser al-Sabah, a fact that H+K had to know. As is the case today with the global pandemic, the American print and television media readily swallowed the story without actually taking the time to research whether it was factual or not.

So, with Hill and Knowlton's history in mind, when you start seeing influential Americans (among others) touting the World Health Organization and its narrative during the COVID-19 pandemic, please, please don't just swallow what you are being told just because someone from Hollywood told you that it was so. It could well be another "Nayirah" fable concocted to influence your behaviours and create a subservient public during the ongoing pandemic social experiment.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results