How Governments are Manipulating RT-PCR Test Data

There is no doubt in my mind that governments are manipulating their citizens by using "fear porn" to get us to succumb to their restrictive edicts. In this posting, I want to shed the light of day on how one fairly substantial government is using cycle thresholds on RT-PCR tests, the current testing method being used to determine whether an individual is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As background, the RT-PCR test was NOT designed to be used for the purposes that it is currently being used for during the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, governments around the world are using the test to determine whether or not people should be forced into government-sponsored quarantine facilities and using the results to shutter their economies despite the fact that the PCR tests are invalid or misused in many cases.

The PCR test was designed by Kary Mullis in the early 1990s, winning him the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. In an interview, Mullis notes the following:

Here are the key quotes:

"It (PCR) allows you to take a very minuscule amount of anything and make it measurable and talk about it in meetings and stuff like that….that's not a misuse, that's a misinterpretation."

"PCR is a process that is used to make a whole lot of something out of something….It doesn't tell you that you are sick and it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that."

The RT-PCR test detects the presence of the RNA of the coronavirus from either a nasal or throat swab and is used to determine whether or not a person is actively infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As Kary Mullis noted above, tiny fragments of RNA are amplified using varying numbers of cycles (aka the cycle threshold or Ct) until they are measurable. Here is a diagram which shows the process and the problems that can occur:

The cycle threshold is key; the more cycles that are used, the more likely that the test will show a positive result for the COVID-19 virus. However, as Mullis noted above, a positive test does not tell you whether you are really infected and whether you are infected to the point that your health or the health of others that you are exposed (i.e. whether you are infectious or not) to is impacted.

Anthony Fauci has stated that if a patient gets a cycle threshold of 35 or greater, that the chances of it being replicated (i.e. the virus is infectious) are minuscule as shown in this interview which you can see here. Fauci clearly states that, at a high cycle threshold, the odds of the COVID-19 virus being passed along to another person is minuscule and that the PCR test is merely revealing the presence of dead viral nucleotides.

A recent study from Oxford University looked at 250,566 RT-PCR test results for 179m151 patients of whom 13,161 tested positive. The study found the following:

"It can be observed that at Ct = 25, up to 70% of patients remain positive in culture and that at Ct = 30 this value drops to 20%. At Ct = 35, the value we used to report a positive result for PCR, <3% of cultures are positive."

Now, with that background, let's look at what one government has recently done to manipulate its testing results. The Public Health Department of the government of Ontario in Canada (Canada's most populous province with a population of 14.6 million people) had this cycle threshold recommendation on its website back in late January 2021:

As of mid-February, the cycle threshold has since changed to this:

This subtle change from a Ct of 30 to a Ct of 35 will mean that more people living in Ontario will test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus even though, as noted above, a very, very small portion of these will actually be infectious and that less than 5 percent of them will have the latest iteration of the coronavirus that could be cultured in a laboratory.

As an aside and for any Canadians among my readers, here is a table showing the Ct values used by every province except Prince Edward Island with Ct values in excess of 35 being flagged:

Again, we clearly see governments' "fear porn" agenda.

This is just one example of government manipulation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a growing number of positive COVID-19 tests, governments will be hard-pressed to explain to the public why extreme measures including lockdowns, quarantining and business closings are necessary. By surreptitiously increasing the cycle threshold from 30 to 35, the Ontario government is clearly using "fear porn" to ensure that its citizens remain fearful and compliant to every civil rights-breaching measure that elected officials and unelected public health officers wish to impose.

