The COVID-19 Narrative and Dissenting Physicians

During the current pandemic, it has become increasingly clear that the medical profession is reluctant to wade into the narrative and promote science that is independent of funding organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Big Pharma. Recent events in Canada clearly show what happens to physicians that believe that they have the right to express their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic that go against the narrative.

Let's start this posting by looking at Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill's training and work experience from the website of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO):

Dr. Gill practices in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and which is located in Peel Region, one of the jurisdictions that has experienced the most severe lockdowns in North America.

Now, let's look at one of her tweets from August 2020:

Obviously, Dr. Gill has not swallowed the "COVID KoolAid" and believes that there are other ways to battle the COVID-19 pandemic including the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Here are other tweets from Dr. Gill:

Twitter, the self-appointed guardian of truth in the COVID-19 era, responded by removing one of Dr. Gill's tweets as shown here:

If you wish to learn more about Dr. Gill and her attempts to disseminate the peer-reviewed truth, here is an interview with Dr. Gill and two other front-line physicians Dr. Patrick Phillips (emergency medicine and family physician) and Dr. Ashvinder Lamba (family physician in long-term and primary care) being interviewed about medical censorship and the harm created by lockdowns by Human Rights Lawyer Amina Sherazee of the Constitutional Rights Centre of Canada (note particularly the exchange at the 34 minute 50 second mark):

Before we move along, let's look at some background on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Here is what they do:

As you can see, all physicians practicing in Ontario must be members of the CPSO and the CPSO is responsible for responding to complaints from members of the public and resulting disciplining for wrongful behaviour.

Now, let's look at what the CPSO has to say about Dr. Gill's tweets:

Now you can see why physicians are so reluctant to speak up about their misgivings about the COVID-19 pandemic narrative. Any resistance to the narrative being propagated by the government and the mainstream media will result in significant pushback by the licensing bodies that govern physicians which have control over their future practices

Let's close with quotes from the Canadian Medical Association's Code of Ethics and Professionalism:

1.) Commitment to the well-being of the patient

Consider first the well-being of the patient; always act to benefit the patient and promote the good of the patient.

Provide appropriate care and management across the care continuum.

Take all reasonable steps to prevent or minimize harm to the patient; disclose to the patient if there is a risk of harm or if harm has occurred.

Recognize the balance of potential benefits and harms associated with any medical act; act to bring about a positive balance of benefits over harms.

2.) Commitment to professional integrity and competence

Practise medicine competently, safely, and with integrity; avoid any influence that could undermine your professional integrity.

Develop and advance your professional knowledge, skills, and competencies through lifelong learning.

Commitment to professional excellence

Contribute to the development and innovation in medicine through clinical practice, research, teaching, mentorship, leadership, quality improvement, administration, or advocacy on behalf of the profession or the public.

Participate in establishing and maintaining professional standards and engage in processes that support the institutions involved in the regulation of the profession.

Cultivate collaborative and respectful relationships with physicians and learners in all areas of medicine and with other colleagues and partners in health care.

3.) Commitment to inquiry and reflection

Value and foster individual and collective inquiry and reflection to further medical science and to facilitate ethical decision-making.

Foster curiosity and exploration to further your personal and professional development and insight; be open to new knowledge, technologies, ways of practising, and learning from others.

So much for the Code of Ethics and Professionalism when it comes to any sort of discussion about COVID-19. It's either the licensing body's narrative or the highway.

