Kerry Washington Manicure

In recognition of International Women’s Day, actress Kerry Washington just teamed up with OPI to show off her latest manicure — and it’s one we can all copy at home.

The actress took to Instagram yesterday to share a cute video featuring herself and her $10.50 nail polish of choice, a bold burgundy-red. “If fierce was a color, it would be OPI’s We The Female shade,” Washington captioned the post, referring to the shiny garnet polish she co-created in collaboration with the brand back in 2016 as part of its Washington, D.C. collection. “I am so proud that it’s a color that continues to inspire.”

Just last week, OPI announced that Washington will take on the role of brand ambassador this year for the iconic nail brand’s 40th anniversary. Washington served as OPI’s first-ever creative ambassador in 2016, so it seems only fitting that the actress should partner with the company once again.

“I think so much of women’s empowerment comes from partnership,” Washington told People in a recent interview. “I always want to partner with companies that don’t make women feel bad about ourselves and that don’t make it feel like the standards which we measure ourselves, that excellence is unattainable.”

Throughout 2021, OPI is celebrating its four decades in business by spotlighting its 40 most iconic shades from over the years, of which We the Female is included. It’s not the only power red in the lineup: The best-selling Big Apple Red is also on the legacy list, along with neutral pinks, pale blues, and even a couple sunny yellows, too. But as celebrities continue to prove, you can never go wrong with a classic shade of empowering red.

