A United Nations Parliamentary Assembly The First Step to a One World Government

While it receives almost no attention in the mainstream media, the United Nations, one of the world's least relevant non-governmental bodies, is trying desperately to legitimize itself and fill a "power vacuum" where there is none. If you want to see how little coverage it gets, try searching United Nations Parliamentary Assembly on Google and look at the results.

Here is the webpage for the Campaign for a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly (UNPA):

Here is the proposal for the formation of a UN Parliamentary Assembly:

"In this age of globalization, more and more issues have a global dimension that requires global cooperation. At the UN and other international fora, governments come together to negotiate and decide on policies that affect us all.

The UN Charter begins on the promising opening words: “We the peoples.” However, one will seek in vain for any clause in the document that specifies a means by which ordinary people can play a role in the organization’s deliberations and decision-making.

The bodies of the UN and international organizations are occupied by officials who are appointed by the executive branches of national governments. In view of the growing importance of international organizations and their decisions, this is no longer sufficient.

A United Nations Parliamentary Assembly (UNPA) for the first time would give popularly elected representatives a formal role in global affairs. As an additional body, the assembly will directly represent the world's citizens and not governments.

Initially, states could choose whether their UNPA members would come from national parliaments, reflecting their political spectrum and gender equality, or whether they would be directly elected. Eventually, the goal is to have all members directly elected.

Starting as a largely consultative body, the rights and powers of the UNPA could be expanded over time as its democratic legitimacy increases. The assembly will act as an independent watchdog in the UN system and as a democratic reflection of the diversity of world public opinion.

In the long run, once its members are all democratically elected, the assembly could be developed into a world parliament which – under certain conditions and in conjunction with the UN General Assembly – may be able to adopt universally binding regulations.

In short, the UN should evolve from what many believe to be a generally ineffectual “talk-shop” into a viable democratic and legislative body."

The UN notes that the establishment of a UNPA can take place without reforming the United Nations Charter and could be created with a decision by the UN General Assembly or through a new international treaty which would require the ratification by a certain number of nations as stipulated in the drafted UNPA Statutes. The UN also notes that the UNPA should be open to the participation of all UN member states

Here, in the United Nation's own words, is the purpose of a UNPA:

"The purpose of a Parliamentary Assembly at the United Nations is to give the citizens of UN member states a voice in political negotiations and decisions at the global level. The assembly would provide independent oversight of the UN’s bureaucracy and budget. With its members directly elected or appointed by national or regional parliaments, a parliamentary assembly would improve global governance by adding a democratic and independent complement to the existing intergovernmental bodies."

The United Nations notes that it is undemocratic in its current form (i.e. stating the obvious) as follows:

"The United Nations is a forum of national governments, with its principle organs comprised of representatives and officers of the executive branch of member states who are normally exclusively selected by the ruling majority party (or coalition). Thus, the diverse political spectrum within member states is not represented. In addition, each member state has one vote, regardless of population size. That way democratic representation of the world’s population is not ensured."

Instead of appointed officials as in the case of the United Nations, a UNPA would consist of popularly elected representatives which would "directly represent the world's citizens and not governments". Initially, states could choose whether their UNPA members would could from their national parliaments or whether they would be directly elected with the ultimate goal of having all UNPA members elected.

You may be asking yourself what the difference is between the proposed UNPA and a world parliament/one world government. Here is the answer (my bold):

"The proposed Parliamentary Assembly initially would have largely consultative and supervisory functions vis-à-vis the UN and the organizations of the UN family. In the beginning the assembly would likely be composed of members of national and regional parliaments. A world parliament by contrast is conceived as a body that is able to pass globally binding law and whose members are directly elected. The Parliamentary Assembly may be the first small step in the direction of the long-term goal of a world parliament.

Starting as a largely consultative body, the rights and powers of the UNPA could be expanded over time as its democratic legitimacy increases. The assembly will act as an independent watchdog in the UN system and as a democratic reflection of the diversity of world public opinion.

In the long run, once its members are all democratically elected, the assembly could be developed into a world parliament which – under certain conditions and in conjunction with the UN General Assembly – may be able to adopt universally binding regulations."

The concept of a UNPA has a broad range of individual and institutional supporters from more than 150 nations with 682 current and 1047 former members of parliament across party lines have endorsed the campaign thus far. The current members of parliament represent 119 million people. As well, supporters include former heads of state, foreign ministers, Nobel Prize winners and over 400 professors.

Here is a map showing the level of support among elected representatives around the world:

Here are the numbers of currently elected supporters for several nations:

Russia – 0

China – 0

United States – 1

United Kingdom – 4

Australia – 7

Brazil – 8

India – 19

Canada – 64

Germany – 92

Japan – 107

There were also 6 former elected UNPA supporters from the United States as shown here:

Governments have also supported the notion of a UN Parliamentary Assembly. The European Parliament weighed into the fray with this as part of the reformation of the UN Security Council:

"to advocate the establishment of a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly (UNPA) within the UN system in order to increase the democratic character, the democratic accountability and the transparency of global governance and to allow for better citizen participation in the activities of the UN and, in particular, to contribute to the successful implementation of the UN Agenda 2030 and the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)."

Back in June 2019, an interesting development took place which takes on added importance as the Great Global Reset has become part of the post-pandemic narrative:

Here is a key quote from the press release:

"The Strategic Partnership Framework will focus on the following areas:

1.) Financing the 2030 Agenda – Mobilize systems and accelerate finance flows toward the 2030 Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, taking forward solutions to increase long-term SDG investments.

2.) Climate change – Achieve clear, measurable and public commitments from the private sector to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, help create public-private platforms in critical high-emitting sectors, and scale up the services required to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

3.) Health – Support countries achieve good health and well-being for all, within the context of the 2030 Agenda, focusing on key emerging global health threats that require stronger multistakeholder partnership and action.

4.) Digital cooperation – Meet the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution while seeking to advance global analysis, dialogue and standards for digital governance and digital inclusiveness.

5.) Gender equality and the empowerment of women – Foster multistakeholder partnerships and coalitions for full participation and equal opportunities of women at all levels of decision-making and for productive participation of women in the labour force, and promote equal pay for work of equal value across sectors and occupations as well as within them.

6.) Education and skills – Promote public-private partnerships to address global reskilling and lifelong learning for the future requirements for work, and empower youth with competencies for life and decent work.

The leadership across the United Nations will engage in and utilize the different platforms provided by the World Economic Forum to advance impact in the above areas. Both institutions will annually review the partnership to further streamline collaboration, take stock of results and identify additional areas to jointly invest efforts in."

Basically, the United Nations (and presumably, a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly) will use the 2030Vision/2030 Agenda roadmap provided by the braintrust at the World Economic Forum to rebuild society.

Here's what the WEF has to say about 2030Vision, the WEF and the United Nations:

"2030Vision is a newly formed integration merging the 2030Vision Partnership Initiative launched by Arm in December 2017 with the Frontier 2030 initiative launched by the World Economic Forum in January 2020. The new initiative, 2030Vision is co-owned and developed with founding partners and co-chaired by Simon Segars, CEO, Arm and Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)."

As you can see, our non-elected overlords are putting things in place with the ultimate goal of creating a one world government under the auspices of a newly formed United Nations Parliamentary Assembly and the World Economic Forum. While this is being done under the auspices of creating a more equal and democratic world for all, in fact, we all know that the oligarchs will be in control and it will be their agenda that is implemented, totally shutting out the voices of "the citizens" that it claims will be heard under a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results