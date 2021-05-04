John Kerry and Climate Hypocrisy

With the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates attempting to push the world into a "carbon-free future" and with John Kerry being appointed by the Biden Administration as its Special Presidential Envoy for Climate under the Department of State, recent information released as part of the process of serving as a cabinet-level member of the White House staff is particularly pertinent.

Let's start with this. This is what the New York Times had to say about Kerry's appointment:

Now, let's look at Kerry's financial disclosure. Here are the pages that include oil and natural gas production companies:

As well, Kerry holds shares in energy distribution companies including Edison International, Entergy Corp, Exelon, Eversource Energy, NRG Energy, WEC Energy Group, XCEL Energy all of which either distribute natural gas to their customers or use hydrocarbons to produce the energy that they sell to their customers.

According to his Public Financial Disclosure report which lists his stock sales dated electronically on April 11, 2021, Kerry did sell at least some of his holdings in hydrocarbon-based companies, however, that is a moot point since no one will know whether her would have continued to hold these shares had he not been appointed as Biden's climate czar.

We also have to keep in mind that John Kerry uses a private jet, a Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV twin-jet Serial Number 1261 as shown on this FAA Registry for Tail Number N57HJ:

The jet is owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, Teresa Heinz-Kerry's company. The address for Flying Squirrel also matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation, located at 625 Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as shown here:

According to the Daily Mail, this is what Kerry had to say about his use of a private jet when asked about using it to fly to Iceland in 2019 to accept the Arctic Circle Prize as shown here:

'If you offset your carbon – it's the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle. What I'm doing, almost full time, is working to win the battle on climate change, and in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I'm not going to be put on the defensive."

Poor fellow indeed. Forced to fly in a private jet for our own good. How sad for him.

If there's one thing that we have all learned over the past year it's that the world's plutocracy functions in a "do as I say, not as I do" reality. Apparently, despite his position as Joe Biden's climate czar, John Kerry is no exception to the rule and is an ardent practicer of climate hypocrisy like his fellow climate hypocrite, Bill Gates.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results