New Zealand – Vaccine and COVID-19 Deaths

New Zealand, like its south Pacific neighbour, Australia, has been one of the nations that has imposed the strictest lockdown regimes among its developed and somewhat less developed economy peer group. New Zealand has also been quite efficient at vaccinating its population when compared to its peers as shown on this graphic:

New Zealand with its population of of 4.873 million is small by global standards and, as such, has seen relatively few COVID-19 deaths as shown here:

…and here:

… and here:

New Zealand has had a total of 28 deaths from/with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and, at its peak, had a peak daily new confirmed COVID-19 death rate per million people of 0.27 back in April 2020 with the death rate being essentially zero for most of the remainder of the pandemic.

With New Zealand having so few COVID-19-related deaths, it is interesting to see what the impact of the nation's vaccination program has been, particularly adverse events related to the administration of the vaccine. Through the New Zealand Medical Devices Safety Authority or MEDSAFE, the New Zealand government has been issuing Safety Reports outlining adverse events following immunization or AEFIs with COVID-19 vaccines. In Report #31 dated October 21, 2021, MEDSAFE notes the following AEFIs by reporter types so that the public is able to ascertain the validity of the reporting:

The Safety Report also notes the following:

Up to and including 2 October 2021, a total of 86 deaths were reported to CARM (the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring) after the administration of the Comirnaty vaccine. Following medical assessments by CARM and Medsafe it has been determined that:

31 of these deaths are unlikely related to the COVID-19 vaccine

26 deaths could not be assessed due to insufficient information

28 cases are still under investigation.

1 death was likely due to vaccine induced myocarditis (awaiting Coroner’s determination)

In the week ending October 2, 2021, there were 11 additional deaths reported.

While the administration of Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine is, in the words of the New Zealand government "unlikely" (but not with 100 percent certainty) to be related to the vaccine in 31 deaths or 36 percent of the total, it is interesting to see that there have been 3.1 times as many deaths coincidental to the administration of the vaccine as died from the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself. At this point, the data does not necessarily point to the vaccine causing the deaths but given the thousands of deaths that have been reported in conjunction with the COVID-19 vaccines on both the VAERS and Eudravigilance databases in the United States and Europe respectively, it doesn't seem to be unreasonable that New Zealand could well be experiencing more deaths from the vaccine than from the virus itself.

