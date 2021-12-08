The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Inequality – A Primer for Class Warfare

For anyone who has been paying attention since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that there is an underlying agenda being promoted by the global ruling class through their World Economic Forum. While the "Build Back Better" or "Great Reset" narrative setting up our post-pandemic world sounds like it may lead to positive changes in the world, in fact, the WEF has already clearly stated the negative impacts of Klaus Schwab and his Fourth Industrial Revolution, another moniker for the Great Reset.

As background and just in case you haven't been paying attention, here is a brief discussion from 2016 of the Fourth Industrial Revolution sourced from the World Economic Forum and written by none other than Herr Schwab himself:

Here is a key quote which sets the stage for the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

"The First Industrial Revolution used water and steam power to mechanize production. The Second used electric power to create mass production. The Third used electronics and information technology to automate production. Now a Fourth Industrial Revolution is building on the Third, the digital revolution that has been occurring since the middle of the last century. It is characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.

There are three reasons why today’s transformations represent not merely a prolongation of the Third Industrial Revolution but rather the arrival of a Fourth and distinct one: velocity, scope, and systems impact. The speed of current breakthroughs has no historical precedent. When compared with previous industrial revolutions, the Fourth is evolving at an exponential rather than a linear pace. Moreover, it is disrupting almost every industry in every country. And the breadth and depth of these changes herald the transformation of entire systems of production, management, and governance….

The possibilities of billions of people connected by mobile devices, with unprecedented processing power, storage capacity, and access to knowledge, are unlimited. And these possibilities will be multiplied by emerging technology breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage, and quantum computing."

Here is what Schwab sees as the "upside" to the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

Like the revolutions that preceded it, the Fourth Industrial Revolution has the potential to raise global income levels and improve the quality of life for populations around the world. To date, those who have gained the most from it have been consumers able to afford and access the digital world; technology has made possible new products and services that increase the efficiency and pleasure of our personal lives. Ordering a cab, booking a flight, buying a product, making a payment, listening to music, watching a film, or playing a game—any of these can now be done remotely.

In the future, technological innovation will also lead to a supply-side miracle, with long-term gains in efficiency and productivity. Transportation and communication costs will drop, logistics and global supply chains will become more effective, and the cost of trade will diminish, all of which will open new markets and drive economic growth."

As well, back in 2016, Schwab "blessed" the world with his mind-numbingly boring and excessively esoteric book "The Fourth Industrial Revolution" as shown here:

And yet, in this epitaph for humanity, there are some glimpses of what the future of the world could look like, particularly for certain, select humans, as the world moves into its fourth technological revolution. In this tome (or, better yet, tomb) for humanity, Schwab outlines his vision for what lies ahead and, given his penchant for all things technological and digital, clearly outlines the importance of technology to our new world:

"We have yet to grasp fully the speed and breadth of this new revolution. Consider the unlimited possibilities of having billions of people connected by mobile devices, giving rise to unprecedented processing power, storage capabilities and knowledge access. Or think about the staggering confluence of emerging technology breakthroughs, covering wide-ranging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the internet of things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, 3D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage and quantum computing, to name a few. Many of these innovations are in their infancy, but they are already reaching an inflection point in their development as they build on and amplify each other in a fusion of technologies across the physical, digital and biological worlds.

We are witnessing profound shifts across all industries, marked by the emergence of new business models, the disruption of incumbents and the reshaping of production, consumption, transportation and delivery systems. On the societal front, a paradigm shift is underway in how we work and communicate, as well as how we express, inform and entertain ourselves. Equally, governments and institutions are being reshaped, as are systems of education, healthcare and transportation, among many others. New ways of using technology to change behaviour and our systems of production and consumption also offer the potential for supporting the regeneration and preservation of natural environments, rather than creating hidden costs in the form of externalities."

Doesn't that sound utopic?

Of course, like with all wonderful things, there is a downside. While the ruling class gets wealthier and wealthier and societal inequality continues to grow, a fact that has become very clear during the pandemic which has locked down and economically punished the serf/organ donor/useless eater class as shown here:

…and, in response, here:

Not surprisingly, this "wrench in the gears of progress" concerns Herr Schwab and his fellow ruling class peers as quoted from section 3.5 "The Individual" in his aforementioned book. In this quote, he discusses inequality but not the inequality that most of us consider when we hear the term (with all bolds being mine):

"Until now, technology has primarily enabled us to do things in easier, faster and more efficient ways. It has also provided us with opportunities for personal development. But we are beginning to see that there is much more on offer and at stake. For all the reasons already mentioned, we are at the threshold of a radical systemic change that requires human beings to adapt continuously. As a result, we may witness an increasing degree of polarization in the world, marked by those who embrace change versus those who resist it.

This gives rise to an inequality that goes beyond the societal one described earlier. This ontological inequality will separate those who adapt from those who resist – the material winners and losers in all senses of the word. The winners may even benefit from some form of radical human improvement generated by certain segments of the fourth industrial revolution (such as genetic engineering) from which the losers will be deprived. This risks creating class conflicts and other clashes unlike anything we have seen before. This potential division and the tensions it stirs will be exacerbated by a generational divide caused by those who have only known and grown up in a digital world versus those who have not and who must adapt. It also gives rise to many ethical issues."

And there you have it. Schwab is concerned that his precious technology will separate the world into two classes:

1.) Winners who will accept and thereby benefit from the gifts offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its accompanying technological/digital advances and how these advances will benefit the human body itself, leading to the evolution toward what I call Homo Superiorus.

2.) Losers who choose not to adapt to and evolve with these technological and digital world marvels.

Schwab states that it is this societal divide that will result in "class conflicts and clashes unlike anything we have seen before", in other words, class warfare.

This brings to mind two movies of relatively recent vintage. Here is a screen capture from Ready Player One, a dystopic vision of the future (2045) where the vast bulk of humanity lives in squalid poverty, thriving only in an online fantasy world:

An even better analogy is found in the movie Elysium where an overpopulated Earth is populated with masses of impoverished humanity while the select few oligarchs live on a luxurious, technically advanced artificial world that orbits the planet.

Without exaggeration, I believe that this could be our future if we relent to the forces that are now rebuilding society without our permission and, in many cases, without our knowledge. The growing use of universal basic incomes, the development of central bank digital currencies and the issuance of universal so-called vaccine passports are three additional methods of rebuilding society for the benefit of "the few", a scenario that would have been unthinkable even a very short time ago.

Keeping in mind that many of the world's current political leaders and technocrats have close and historic associations with the World Economic Forum, Schwab's vision of a class war which pits technological "winners" against technological "losers" could prove to be prescient. The Fourth Industrial Revolution will create a massive global underclass that will be forced to forage for their very existence while the technocracy rules from “on high”.

Remember readers, most importantly, resistance is not futile. We do NOT have to be assimilated.

