This article was last updated on August 5, 2022

The United Nations and World Hunger Satire

As is typical of the global ruling class, sometimes they say out loud things that should have remained unspoken or, in this case, unwritten. An article by George Kent, currently an adjunct professor in the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Sydney in Australia, Professor Emeritus at the University of Hawaii and Member of the Board of Directors of the International Peace Research Association Foundation as shown here:

…which appeared on the United Nations UN Chronicle website in 2008 ago has now resurfaced, much to the embarrassment and chagrin of the global ruling class.

Thanks to the Wayback Machine, here is a screen capture showing the entire article:

Here is another screen capture showing the article as it appeared in the United Nations Chronicle Edition Numbers 2 and 3 from 2008 as it currently appears on the University of Hawaii website which has also been archived on the Wayback Machine:

Since the contents of the article are protected by a copyright held by the United Nations, I am loathe to quote from the document, however, in general, the article takes the viewpoint that hunger is a great motivator of human beings and is fundamental to the functioning of the world’s economy. It is largely because people need to purchase food to assuage their hunger that they are willing to work essentially as slaves, earning subsistence level wages. The author notes that hunger is caused by low-paying jobs, however, hunger also causes low-paying jobs to be created.

Here is a very brief quote:

“Much of the hunger literature talks about how it is important to assure that people are well fed so that they can be more productive. That is nonsense. No one works harder than hungry people. Yes, people who are well nourished have greater capacity for productive physical activity, but well-nourished people are far less willing to do that work.”

He goes on to conclude that ending global hunger would be a disaster because it would leave the economy without the low-paying jobs like harvesting vegetables and cleaning toilets. In fact, he concludes that “hunger is not a problem, it is an asset“.

As I noted at the beginning of this posting, this brief article recently resurfaced after lying dormant for 14 years much to the chagrin of the United Nations. When you click on the link to the article on the United Nations website (found here), this is what you now get:

On July 6, 2022, the United Nations Chronicle tweeted this in response to the discovery of their callousness:

Perhaps the United Nations is concerned that we don’t realize that satire is part of their business model. Now that they’ve been caught red-handed, the serf class must conclude that a future global government led by the United Nations will be a non-stop comedy show….at our expense, of course.

Oh yes, and if the braintrust at the United Nations was half as smart as they think that they are, they would realize that scrubbing this incriminating article from their website has been a complete failure given the existence of the Wayback Machine, not to mention the presence of the article on the University of Hawaii website. Apparently, they need to learn that the internet never forgets anything!

