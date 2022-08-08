This article was last updated on August 8, 2022

Britney Spears, forgetting that she is already a mother

Really? Why would her teenage boys be bothered by Britney Spears‘s appearing in a bikini on Instagram? Remember that these young men are just like the rest of us, attempting to fit in at their high school. It so happens that their mother is a well-known actress. Preston is a sixteen-year-old boy, whereas Jayden is a fifteen-year-old girl. When Britney shares videos of herself doing the repetitive twirl in tight attire or naked photos with small stickers in the correct spots, it appears like she gets a lot of attention.

Jayden and Preston are clearly humiliated by Britney’s claims and fight with her family, and the classroom remarks will be hilarious. Rather than attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari, they’ve been staying away from her for the previous few months. Is Britney too preoccupied with her quest to have a third child to consider the fact that she already has two sons?

Image via Instagram.

