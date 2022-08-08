This article was last updated on August 8, 2022

In the worst way, Johnny Depp wants to be a rock star.

Johnny Depp is basking in the glory of his legal victory against Amber Heard and is hopeful that the goodwill he has earned will carry over to his musical endeavours. The popularity of his concerts with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom prompted the two to collaborate on an album called 18. However, thus far, his music hasn’t been popular with the followers who like him as an actor. Even though Johnny appears like a rock star, his musical abilities don’t measure up. On Showbiz 411, Roger Friedman says the record has received negative reviews and isn’t selling well. Keeping Johnny’s day job as an actor has been recommended.

BACKGRID-USA provided the image for this post.

