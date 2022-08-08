This article was last updated on August 8, 2022

The Known Traveller Digital Identity – Part of Our Dystopic Future

It is the opinion of many experts (at least among those who are outside of the dinosaur media) that the pandemic was and will be used as a reason to issue a worldwide digital identity scheme which will be used by governments. Let’s look at one scheme that was undertaken back in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic and its supporters.

Isn’t it interesting to see just how heavily involved Canada is in the KTDI initiative and that one of the partner groups is the World Economic Forum which has long been a proponent of digital identification technology as shown

…and quoted here:

“Having a trusted, verifiable identity is essential. As digital interaction increases at unprecedented rate, not least due to the COVID-19 crisis, the information comprising our identities is being widely shared in ways that create both opportunities and risks. If designed right, digital identities can provide countries with economic value equal to as much as 13% of their GDP, save hundreds of billions of hours through streamlined e-government, and cut trillions of dollars in costs for businesses by 2030, according to one estimate. For the roughly one billion people going without official proof of identity (and the more than three billion people unable to effectively use an identity on digital channels), collaborative and user-centric digital identity models guided by shared principles can be empowering.”

It is also pretty interesting to remember that this individual is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Board of Trustees at the same time as she is supposedly serving Canadians as the Trudeau government’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance:

Given Freeland’s February 2022 moves to lock down the bank accounts of “misbehaving” Canadians during the truckers’ protest, it should be of concern to Canadians that her masters at the Kult of Klaus are playing a key role in the issuance of a digital identification system which seems to be focussed on using Canada as a technological playground. I would suggest that the Trudeau government’s implementation of the ArriveCan app is just the tip of the digital identity iceberg, particularly given their insistence that the app is here to stay.

If you have a few minutes to spare, here is a promotional video touting the need for and advantages of the KTDI:

In my mind, there is very little doubt that one of the key aspects of the Great Reset/Fourth Industrial Revolution or whatever you want to call our dystopic future will be the issuance of a digital identity which will be used as a key part of the upcoming social credit score program. Once these digital identities are mandatory, we can kiss our privacy as well as the control that we currently have over our lives goodbye. article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

