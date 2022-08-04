This article was last updated on August 4, 2022

China’s Response to Washington’s Pro-Taiwan Moves – Crossing the Red Line in the Sand

Through its state-owned Global Times news service, China’s leadership has made it very clear what it thinks of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan:

Here are some quotes with my bolds:

“The Chinese Foreign Ministry and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are keeping up the pressure on the US over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to the island of Taiwan, urging the US to honor US President Joe Biden’s promise to not support “Taiwan independence,” while media outlets from the US and Taiwan reported that Pelosi is expected to visit the island shortly.

Citing “officials”, Taiwan-based Next TV on Monday said Pelosi is expected to stay in Taipei overnight at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Xinyi district, but it’s unclear exactly when she will arrive. CNN also released similar information, saying that “Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia,” according to a senior official from the Taiwan authorities and a US official.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said at a routine Monday press conference, “If you play with fire, you will get burned. I believe the US is fully aware of the strong and clear message delivered by China.”

If Pelosi visits the island of Taiwan, “the PLA will not sit idly by” and will take “resolute and strong countermeasures” to protect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As to what these measures are, Zhao said “if she dares to go, let’s wait and see.”…

Chinese analysts said this new warning is a clear signal that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, China will see it as a provocative action permitted by the Biden administration rather than a personal decision made by Pelosi, and it would be a serious incident that means the US has violated its promise….”

It’s no longer an “if” Pelosi visits Taiwan.

Washington violating a promise? It’s hard to imagine that would ever happen. Here’s CNN’s coverage on the issue from November 2021 after a virtual meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping:

Let’s go back to the Global Times article:

“China’s strategic view is far greater than just playing a game of hawk-and-chicken with Pelosi on her so-called surprise visit to the island, as China will use this provocative move by the US to irreversibly change the Taiwan Straits situation and speed up the reunification process, which is actually much more important than a US politician’s visit, said experts.”

As I’ve said before, unlike Western leaders, China’s leadership plays the long game and, thanks to American failing role as the leader of the international global order, has partnered up with Russia on economic and military issues.

The article on Global Times also notes that the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command has released a video on social media with this message:

“We are fully prepared for any eventuality. Fight upon order, bury every intruder, move toward joint and successful operation!“

Here is the video as it appears on YouTube (at least for now):

[embedded content]

I found the section of the video between 1 minute and 20 seconds and 1 minute and 30 seconds to be a sphincter puckering experience. If anyone sees that many missiles heading their direction, life as the world knows it is finished. Just in case this link should happen to disappear, here is another one.

All of this political intrigue begs the question; on how many fronts does Washington think that its military can fight wars given that American forces have not won a war since 1945 and that was only with the help of the Russians who are now on the other side of the battle? Taiwan has long been the “red line in the sand” for China’s leadership and it would appear that Washington is tempting fate by crossing that line at the peril of world peace.

