This article was last updated on August 4, 2022

For Wendy Williams, things are getting worse.

Wendy Williams requires assistance. It’s evident that she doesn’t have anyone in her life who can assist her in getting her life back on track. At the Louis Vuitton store in Soho, Wendy’s most recent disgrace was witnessed by several people.

The Gossip of the City Tea website reports that Wendy was caught with a glass of champagne at her side while “sleeping” on a bed in the business display window. When shop security approached and they had a conversation, it appeared she sat bolt upright and looked terrified to those looking through the window.

Wendy’s life has taken a bad turn since her programme was cancelled. For her strange conduct, she attributes it to her alcohol and drug addictions, as well as her health issues. It’s clear that rehab isn’t going to cut it for Wendy; she requires solid professional advice and the friendship of a loyal friend.

Pictured above is the city tea known as “Gossip of the City.”

