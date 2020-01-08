Not To Be Overlooked: Sandra Bullock

For some reason, Sandra Bullock did not walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes so she didn’t get as much fashion attention as some others. But she should have flaunted this very beautiful and tasteful dress. The marigold color is lush and – thank heavens – it’s not that same old low cut neckline with a slit and a leg sticking out, that we see over and over again! Her chain jewelry is also a nice subtle touch – it’s very cool but not flashy or gaudy.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

