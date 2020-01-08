Brad Pitt Isn’t Taking Any Chances

Right now, the world simply cannot get enough of Brad Pitt. He was the talk of the Golden Globes – and not just because Jennifer Aniston was there also. During his acceptance speech Brad thanked co-workers but deliberately NOT his kids. He knows that any reference to them will increase press curiosity and make them vulnerable. (Angelina, on the other hand, definitely does NOT mind being seen with the kids.) Brad reportedly did not drink at Globes parties – he’s in an all-male AA group and finds it inspiring. All-male is an excellent idea – that’s not a smart place to find romance.

Above, Brad in New York on his way to the Film Critics Awards dinner.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

