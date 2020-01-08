Healthy Food Menu

Some people find cooking healthy meals to be "a joy." And then there's the rest of us. We forget the salmon and rice on the stove, and it makes our whole apartment smell like we set our trash can on fire. We spend lots of money ordering in our lunches. We have a complicated relationship with food.

But for all our failings, Australia-based nutritionist Jessica Sepel is here to help with her anti-diet and balanced approach to eating. That's why we picked her to help you with all of your dietary resolutions this year. This is Week 2 of her plan, which runs from Monday through Friday again. (If you haven't done Week 1 yet, now is a good time to go back and start there, and read more about her philosophy.)

For the rest of you, congrats on being a week into Sepel's plan. Maybe you've already messed up a recipe (or two), but you're sticking with it. Don't worry, you got this!

Sepel says this is all a journey, and the best policy is to keep being kind to yourself as you try out the recipes in the plan. Notice how they make you feel, and make adjustments as you go. Plus, if you get hungry between meals, Sepel suggests letting yourself snack on healthy things, such as seed crackers with a few slices of cheddar cheese, or fruit topped with a bit of nut butter. No need to feel deprived.

Once you're done with this week, we encourage you to repeat Week 1 and Week 2 for four weeks of meals — or download Sepel's app JSHealth for even more recipes. From lemon-and-herb chicken to chickpea Thai curry, you'll feel energized and ready to take on this new decade at full force.

— Molly Longman

Please note that some of these recipes repeat throughout the week in an effort to cut down on your time in the kitchen, so please read the entire week before you start cooking!

Jessica Sepel is the founder of

JSHealth and JSHealth Vitamins, and the author of four books on nutrition. | Check out the exercise component of Clean Slate , and our 30-day meditation challenge!

MONDAY BREAKFAST:

JSHealth Power Protein Smoothie

This recipe is perfect for mornings when you’re in a hurry, as it only takes five minutes to throw together. It contains spinach for a hit of green and chia seeds or psyllium husk for fiber to keep you satiated for hours.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

– 1 serving (25g) protein powder or 2 tbsp LSA (linseed, sunflower seed, and almond) mix or 2-3 tbsp Greek yogurt

– 1 tbsp almond or peanut butter

– 1–2 tsp stevia powder or stevia liquid (optional)

– ½ tsp ground cinnamon ground

– Pinch of Celtic sea salt

– 1 tbsp chia seeds or psyllium husk

– ½ cup frozen berries or ¼ frozen banana

– ½ cup spinach leaves (optional)

– ½ cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk

– ½ cup ice cubes

– ½ cup filtered water

To serve (optional):

– Desiccated coconut

– ¼ banana, sliced

– JSHealth Signature Granola (or any granola)

– Mixed nuts, chopped

Prep:

1.) Place all of the ingredients into a high-speed blender and blitz until combined.

2.) Pour the smoothie into a glass or bowl and top with desiccated coconut, sliced banana, homemade granola and nuts for the crunch factor.

JS QUICK TIP: I like to add ¼ tsp xanthan gum, which can be found at most health food stores, to thicken my smoothies!

Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

MONDAY LUNCH:

JSHealth Rainbow Bowl

Eating the rainbow is a surefire way to get a wide range of nutrients and minerals. This bowl has all my favorite things: curry roasted cauliflower, sesame carrot chips, and sautéed greens.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

– ½ head cauliflower, cut into florets

– 1 carrot, sliced into thin sticks

– 2-3 tbsp olive oil

– Sea salt, to taste

– 1 tsp curry powder

– 1 tbsp sesame seeds

– 400 g organic cooked chickpeas (or 1 tin, rinsed and drained)

– ½ bunch of kale, roughly chopped

– 1 pack cherry tomatoes, halved

For the dressing:

– 2 tbsp hulled tahini

– Juice of half a lemon

– 1-2 tbsp warm water

– Sea salt, to taste

– Black pepper, to taste

Prep:

1.) Preheat oven to 360°F (180°C). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2.) Arrange the chopped cauliflower and carrot on the tray. Drizzle with 1 tbsp of olive oil and season generously with sea salt.

3.) Sprinkle curry powder over cauliflower and sesame seeds over the carrots.

4.) Place the tray in the oven and roast for 25 minutes.

5.) After 25 minutes, remove the tray from the oven and add the chickpeas. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and season with sea salt.

6.) Return to oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the vegetables are golden and the chickpeas are warm.

7.) Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add kale and sauté until it’s cooked to your liking. Set aside.

8.) To make the dressing, combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk. Set aside.

9.) To serve, divide the cauliflower, carrot, and chickpeas between two bowls. Add the kale and cherry tomatoes, sprinkle with extra sesame seeds and drizzle over lemon tahini dressing.

JS QUICK TIP: You can swap any of the plant-based protein options for 100 to 150g (about 3 or 4 ounces) of your favorite animal protein.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

MONDAY DINNER:

Cauliflower Parmigiana

This dish is full of goodness and is so easy to prepare. Finish it off with a touch of parmesan cheese and some fresh basil! Simply delish. Note: This is also Tuesday's lunch.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

– 1 head cauliflower, broken into florets

– ½ onion, chopped

– 2–4 tbsp of tomato sauce (good quality and sugar-free, if possible)

– 1 tbsp coconut oil

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– ½ cup parmesan cheese

– handful of chopped basil

Prep:

1.) Place the cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until they form a

rice-like consistency.

2.) In a frying pan, melt the coconut oil over medium heat.

3.) Once the oil has melted, add the onion and sauté until it starts to brown. Then add the cauliflower rice and continue to sauté. Season with olive oil and a pinch of salt.

4.) After 5 minutes, add the tomato

sauce and continue stirring.

5.) Turn off pan. Sprinkle pan with parmesan and chopped basil, and garnish with more parmesan and basil.

JS QUICK TIP: To make this a complete meal, serve with a protein of your choice: 1 serving of grilled chicken or red meat, ½ cup lentils, chickpeas or beans (or a mix).

For a dairy-free alternative, swap out the parmesan cheese for cashew cheese.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

TUESDAY BREAKFAST:

JSHealth Granola Bowl

For a sweet breakfast that’s ready in a flash, try this JSHealth Granola Bowl. If you’re lactose intolerant, swap the Greek yogurt for 2/3 cup of coconut yogurt. Note: This is also Thursday's breakfast.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

– 3/4 cup Greek yogurt

– ½ cup JS Health Granola

– 1 tbsp chia seeds

– ½ cup berries

– 1 tsp cinnamon

Ingredients For JSHealth Granola:

Makes 4 Cups

– 2 cups coconut flakes

– 2 cups mixed raw nuts, roughly chopped

– ½ cup sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds

– 1 tsp ground cinnamon

– ⅓ cup virgin organic coconut oil, melted

– 2 tbsp rice malt syrup or maple syrup

This is my go-to granola recipe. It’s perfect for just about any diet: gluten-free, paleo, and vegan.

Prep:

1.) Preheat the oven to 280°F (140°C). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2.) Place the coconut flakes, nuts, seeds and cinnamon in a food processor or blender. Blitz until combined.

3.) Heat the coconut oil and rice malt syrup or maple syrup on the stove and pour into a

bowl. Now, add the coconut mixture and stir to coat.

4.) Spread the mixture evenly on the baking tray and place in the oven for 15–20 minutes, turning the tray halfway through the baking time. Bake until the muesli is golden. Once toasted to your liking, remove the tray from the oven and allow to cool.

5.) Serve with yogurt and fresh berries and top with cinnamon. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

JS QUICK TIP: I don’t sweeten my granola with syrup. Perhaps try half a batch with syrup and half without and see what you like. You may also substitute some of the coconut flakes for gluten-free rolled oats if you like.

Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

TUESDAY LUNCH:

Cauliflower Parmigiana

This dish is full of goodness and is so easy to prepare. Finish it off with a touch of parmesan cheese and some fresh basil! Simply delish.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

– 1 head cauliflower, broken into florets

– ½ onion, chopped

– 2–4 tbsp of tomato sauce (good quality and sugar-free, if possible)

– 1 tbsp coconut oil

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– ½ cup parmesan cheese

– handful of chopped basil

Prep:

1.) Place the cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until they form a

rice-like consistency.

2.) In a frying pan, melt the coconut oil over medium heat.

3.) Once the oil has melted, add the onion and sauté until it starts to brown. Then add the cauliflower rice and continue to sauté. Season with olive oil and a pinch of salt.

4.) After 5 minutes, add the tomato

sauce and continue stirring.

5.) Turn off pan. Sprinkle pan with parmesan and chopped basil, and garnish with more parmesan and basil.

JS QUICK TIP: To make this a complete meal, serve with a protein of your choice: 1 serving of grilled chicken or red meat, ½ cup lentils, chickpeas or beans (or a mix).

For a dairy-free alternative, swap out the parmesan cheese for cashew cheese.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

TUESDAY DINNER:

Tomato & Basil Zucchini Pasta

I grew up loving pasta — especially pesto pasta. This is the non-starch version. It tastes just as good and won’t leave you feeling bloated. Note: This is also Wednesday's lunch.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

– 4 large zucchinis

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– 1 clove garlic, crushed

– 1 long red chili, seeded and finely chopped

– 7 oz. container cherry tomatoes, halved

– 14.1 oz. tin baby Roma tomatoes

– ¼ cup basil, roughly chopped, plus small

– Basil leaves to garnish

– Himalayan salt, to taste

– Ground pepper, to taste

– 2 tbsp pesto

– 4 tbsp ricotta (optional)

– parmesan shavings (to serve, optional)

Prep:

1.) Using a vegetable spiralizer, vegetable peeler or knife, shave the zucchinis into

thin, noodle-like strips. If you prefer fettuccine-like pasta, use a vegetable peeler.

2.) Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Cook the garlic and chili for 1–2 minutes or until fragrant.

3.) Add the cherry tomatoes and cook for 2–3 minutes, or until slightly softened.

4.) Next, add the tinned tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes, or until slightly reduced.

5.) Add the zucchini to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the chopped

basil and season with salt and pepper.

6.) Serve the zucchini pasta topped with the pesto, ricotta, parmesan, if using, and

whole basil leaves

JS QUICK TIP: You can add 3.5-5 oz. of your favorite animal protein to this recipe or choose one of the following options: ½ cup lentils, chickpeas or beans (or a mix), 1–2 eggs (for vegetarians), 3 tbsp of goat’s cheese or ricotta (for vegetarians) or cashew cheese (for vegans) or 3.5 oz. of tempeh or tofu.

Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

WEDNESDAY BREAKFAST:

JSHealth Egg Bowl

This wholesome breakfast option is full of protein and healthy fats. Serve it with a slice of the JSHealth gluten-free bread.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

– 2 eggs

– 1 tbsp olive or coconut oil

– 2 handfuls mixed greens

– ¼ avocado, sliced

– 1 slice of my Gluten-Free Bread, Ezekiel toast, ½ roasted sweet potato or 1 slice of rye

bread

– Handful of almonds

Prep:

1.) Cook the eggs to your liking. Choose from poached, soft-boiled or scrambled.

2.) Heat the oil in a medium, non-stick frying pan then add mixed greens and sauté until

they’re slightly wilted.

3.) To serve, plate the cooked eggs, sautéed greens, avocado, almonds and a slice your favorite toast or the roasted sweet potato.

JS QUICK TIP: For the perfect soft-boiled egg, place eggs in a pot of boiling water and cook for 5–6 mins. Remove from boiling water and place in chilled water, then peel and serve. To roast the sweet potato, chop ½ a sweet potato and add to a lined baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Roast in a 350°F (180°C) oven for 30–40 minutes, or until golden.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

WEDNESDAY LUNCH

Tomato & Basil Zucchini Pasta

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

– 4 large zucchinis

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– 1 clove garlic, crushed

– 1 long red chili, seeded and finely chopped

– 7 oz. container cherry tomatoes, halved

– 14.1 oz. tin baby Roma tomatoes

– ¼ cup basil, roughly chopped, plus small

– Basil leaves to garnish

– Himalayan salt, to taste

– Ground pepper, to taste

– 2 tbsp pesto

– 4 tbsp ricotta (optional)

– Parmesan shavings (to serve, optional)

Prep:

1.) Using a vegetable spiralizer, vegetable peeler or knife, shave the zucchinis into

thin, noodle-like strips. If you prefer fettuccine-like pasta, use a vegetable peeler.

2.) Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Cook the garlic and chili for 1–2 minutes or until fragrant.

3.) Add the cherry tomatoes and cook for 2–3 minutes, or until slightly softened.

4.) Next, add the tinned tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes, or until slightly reduced.

5.) Add the zucchini to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the chopped

basil and season with salt and pepper.

6.) Serve the zucchini pasta topped with the pesto, ricotta, parmesan, if using, and

whole basil leaves.

JS QUICK TIP: You can add 3.5-5 oz. of your favorite animal protein to this recipe or choose one of the following options: ½ cup lentils, chickpeas or beans (or a mix), 1–2 eggs (for vegetarians), 3 tbsp of goat’s cheese or ricotta (for vegetarians) or cashew cheese (for vegans) or 3.5 oz. of tempeh or tofu.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

WEDNESDAY DINNER:

Cajun Spiced Fish With Curried Kale

This meal is one of my favorite dinners because it’s so easy and delicious. Fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, and this dish has a beautiful spiced flavor. Note: This is also Thursday's lunch.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

– 4 fillets of white fish, such as snapper or barramundi

– 4 tbsp Cajun spice

– 4 tbsp olive oil

– Salt and pepper

– 1 tbsp coconut oil

– 1 big bunch kale, stems removed and roughly chopped

– Sea salt, to taste

– 1 to 2 tsp curry powder

– ¼ cup hot water

– Chili flakes, to taste

Prep:

1) Preheat oven to 360°F (180°C). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2) Place the fish fillets on the baking tray and sprinkle 1 tbsp Cajun spice over each fish fillet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until fish is cooked to your liking.

3) Heat coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat.

4) Add the chopped kale and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Season with sea salt and curry powder.

5) Add the hot water and continue to sauté until water has evaporated and kale is wilted and cooked through.

6) Serve the fish fillets with the kale, optional brown rice and a sprinkle of chili flakes.

JS QUICK TIP: You can swap out the animal-based protein options for ½ cup lentils, chickpeas or beans (or a mix). You can also do one or two eggs or 100g tempeh or tofu.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

THURSDAY BREAKFAST:

JSHealth Granola Bowl

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

– 3/4 cup Greek yogurt

– ½ cup JS Health Granola

– 1 tbsp chia seeds

– ½ cup berries

– 1 tsp cinnamon

Ingredients For JSHealth Granola:

Makes 4 Cups

– 2 cups coconut flakes

– 2 cups mixed raw nuts, roughly chopped

– ½ cup sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds

– 1 tsp ground cinnamon

– ⅓ cup virgin organic coconut oil, melted

– 2 tbsp rice malt syrup or maple syrup

This is my go-to granola recipe. It’s perfect for just about any diet: gluten-free, paleo, and vegan.

Prep:

1.) Preheat the oven to 280°F (140°C). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2.) Place the coconut flakes, nuts, seeds and cinnamon in a food processor or blender. Blitz until combined.

3.) Heat the coconut oil and rice malt syrup or maple syrup on the stove and pour into a

bowl. Now, add the coconut mixture and stir to coat.

4.) Spread the mixture evenly on the baking tray and place in the oven for 15–20 minutes, turning the tray halfway through the baking time. Bake until the muesli is golden. Once toasted to your liking, remove the tray from the oven and allow to cool.

5.) Serve with yogurt and fresh berries and top with cinnamon. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

JS QUICK TIP: I don’t sweeten my granola with syrup. Perhaps try half a batch with syrup and half without and see what you like. You may also substitute some of the coconut flakes for gluten-free rolled oats if you like.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

THURSDAY LUNCH:

Cajun Spiced Fish with Curried Kale

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

– 4 fillets of white fish, such as snapper or barramundi

– 4 tbsp Cajun spice

– 4 tbsp olive oil

– Salt and pepper

– 1 tbsp coconut oil

– 1 big bunch kale, stems removed and roughly chopped

– Sea salt, to taste

– 1 to 2 tsp curry powder

– ¼ cup hot water

– Chili flakes, to taste

Prep:

1) Preheat oven to 360°F (180°C). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2) Place the fish fillets on the baking tray and sprinkle 1 tbsp Cajun spice over each fish fillet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until fish is cooked to your liking.

3) Heat coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat.

4) Add the chopped kale and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Season with sea salt and curry powder.

5) Add the hot water and continue to sauté until water has evaporated and kale is wilted and cooked through.

6) Serve the fish fillets with the kale, optional brown rice and a sprinkle of chili flakes.

JS QUICK TIP: You can swap out the animal-based protein options for ½ cup lentils, chickpeas or beans (or a mix). You can also do one or two eggs or 100g tempeh or tofu.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

THURSDAY DINNER:

Eggplant & Chickpea Thai Curry

This curry is zesty and packs a punch! It’s also a great way to increase your plant-based protein consumption. Top with a dollop of coconut yogurt. Note: This is also Friday's lunch.

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

– 2 tsp coconut oil

– 1 brown onion, finely chopped

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 small piece of ginger, peeled and grated

– 2 tsp yellow mustard seeds or 2 tsp ground cumin

– 2 tsp turmeric

– 2 kaffir lime leaves

– 1-2 tsp chili flakes or 1 small fresh chili, deseeded

– 1 large eggplant, chopped into small chunks

– Sea salt

– Black pepper

– 13.5 oz. tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

– 13.5 oz. coconut milk

– 1 lime, washed and quartered

– 1 tbsp tamari

– ½ cup water

– 2 large handfuls kale leaves, roughly chopped

To serve:

– 1–1 ½ cups cooked brown rice or quinoa

– Lime wedges

– Toasted peanuts (optional)

– Coconut yogurt or Greek yogurt (optional)

Prep:

1.) Heat the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a medium high heat. Sauté the onion for 2-3 minutes or until it turns translucent.

2.) Add the garlic, ginger, spices, kaffir lime leaves and chili and fry for 2 minutes or until fragrant.

3.) Add the eggplant and stir to coat in the spice mix. Season with sea salt and black pepper.

4.) Allow to brown for 3-4 minutes before pouring in the chickpeas, coconut milk, lime

quarters, tamari and water.

5.) Bring to the boil, cover with a lid and turn the heat down to a gentle simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until the eggplant is cooked through. Add the kale to the saucepan and stir through to wilt. Remove from the heat. Remove the kaffir lime leaves and the lime segments from the curry and discard.

6.) Serve with cooked brown rice or quinoa, lime wedges, toasted peanuts and yogurt, if

using.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

FRIDAY BREAKFAST:

Low-Sugar Acai Bowl

Often, store-bought acai bowls can be full of sugar, so I created this low-sugar version. Top yours with seasonal fruit, nuts, cacao nibs or the JSHealth Signature Granola.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

– 2 frozen unsweetened acai sachets (3.5 oz. each)

– 2 frozen bananas

– ⅓ cup frozen blueberries

– 1½ tbsp cacao powder

– 2 tbsp almond butter

– ¼ cup almond or coconut milk

To serve:

– Fresh strawberries, sliced

– Fresh banana, sliced

– Shredded coconut

– Mixed nuts

Prep:

1.) Place all of the ingredients in a high-speed blender and blitz until they reach a

smooth, creamy consistency.

2.) Pour the mixture into a bowl and decorate with your preferred toppings.

JS QUICK TIP: Add a source of protein before blending to keep blood sugar levels stable. Try 2 tbsp Greek yogurt, 2 tbsp LSA mix or 1 serving of protein powder, such as Nuzest Clean Lean Protein for a vegan pea protein, or Myprotein Impact Whey

Protein (stevia sweetened).Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

FRIDAY LUNCH:

Eggplant & Chickpea Thai Curry

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

– 2 tsp coconut oil

– 1 brown onion, finely chopped

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 small piece of ginger, peeled and grated

– 2 tsp yellow mustard seeds or 2 tsp ground cumin

– 2 tsp turmeric

– 2 kaffir lime leaves

– 1-2 tsp chili flakes or 1 small fresh chili, deseeded

– 1 large eggplant, chopped into small chunks

– Sea salt

– Black pepper

– 13.5 oz. tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

– 13.5 oz. coconut milk

– 1 lime, washed and quartered

– 1 tbsp tamari

– ½ cup water

– 2 large handfuls kale leaves, roughly chopped

To serve:

– 1–1 ½ cups cooked brown rice or quinoa

– Lime wedges

– Toasted peanuts (optional)

– Coconut yogurt or Greek yogurt (optional)

Prep:

1.) Heat the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a medium high heat. Sauté the onion for 2-3 minutes or until it turns translucent.

2.) Add the garlic, ginger, spices, kaffir lime leaves and chili and fry for 2 minutes or until fragrant.

3.) Add the eggplant and stir to coat in the spice mix. Season with sea salt and black pepper.

4.) Allow to brown for 3-4 minutes before pouring in the chickpeas, coconut milk, lime

quarters, tamari and water.

5.) Bring to the boil, cover with a lid and turn the heat down to a gentle simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until the eggplant is cooked through. Add the kale to the saucepan and stir through to wilt. Remove from the heat. Remove the kaffir lime leaves and the lime segments from the curry and discard.

6.) Serve with cooked brown rice or quinoa, lime wedges, toasted peanuts and yogurt, if

using.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

FRIDAY DINNER:

One-Pan Lemon & Herb Chicken

This classic chicken dish is bursting with flavor. Plus, it goes well with so many side dishes.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

– ¼ Japanese pumpkin, cut into small wedges

– 8-10 Brussels sprouts, cut in half

– ¼ cauliflower, cut into small florets

– ½ red onion, sliced

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– Sea salt, to taste

– Black pepper, to taste

– 2 chicken breast fillets, beaten thin

For the marinade:

– 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

– Juice and zest of 1 lemon

– 2 tsp crushed garlic

To serve:

– 2 tbsp rosemary, chopped, plus extra sprigs to serve

– Fresh parsley, to garnish

– Lemon cheeks, to serve

Prep:

1.) Preheat the oven to 200°C

or 390°F. Line a large baking dish with baking paper.

2.) Arrange the pumpkin, Brussels sprouts,

cauliflower and onion on the

prepared baking dish.

3.) Drizzle olive oil over the vegetables and season generously with sea salt. Toss

to combine.

4.) In a large mixing bowl, add all marinade ingredients and stir to combine.

5.) Place the chicken in the center of the

baking dish, with the vegetables, and

pour over the marinade. Turn to coat well. Season with salt and pepper.

6.) Bake chicken and vegetables in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

7.) Serve with extra rosemary, parsley and lemon cheeks.Photo: Courtesy of JSHealth.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results