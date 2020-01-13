Is This What You Want Your Man To Look Like?

Dolce & Gabbana is showing their 2020 fall collection for men in Milan and they call this STREET SYLE! Couture designers are struggling to introduce more designer day wear for guys – inspired by the popularity of hip hop fashion and active wear. Let’s face it, fashion houses are making more money now with designer sneakers than with red carpet gowns. THIS silky ensemble is immediately recognizable as D&G, but looks more like something Hugh Hefner would have worn, than Travis Scott. STREET WEAR? We think not.

