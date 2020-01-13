Minnie Driver Is More Than An Actor, She’s A Surfer

Minnie Driver seems to have been working nonstop in both films and TV, since she popped into view in Good Will Hunting. Born in the UK, we were amused when the independent actress moved to Malibu almost 20 years ago, determined to learn to surf. Now she can be seen expertly riding the waves most weekends. Minnie is pictured here with her 12 year old son Henry Driver (from a past relationship) and her boyfriend Addison O’Dea. Addison is a documentary film maker who specializes in cultural anthropology, frequently working for the Discovery channel

