It’s Not Paris Fashion Week Without Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese is always a fixture at Paris Fashion Week- designers like Jean-Paul Gaultier` are obsessed with her unique persona. When Dita says she is a perfectionist, she means it. We’ve bumped in to her in an LA supermarket and she was flawless: hair, makeup etc. Check out her lingerie collection-it’s vintage inspired and quite sexy and beautiful. Apparently she shops wherever she performs for the finest vintage apparel. And when she’s home she’s shopping online – imagine our delight when she purchased a turquoise Lilli Ann suit we had listed on eBay!

