Can Menswear In Paris Top Milan For Shock Value?

Looks like designers showing at Men’s Fashion Week Fall Winter 2020 in Paris are definitely trying to out-do Milan designers when it comes to shock value. Loewe’s clothing for guys is usually pretty wearable, but this outfit – which comes in several colors- is NOT for everybody. Only the boldest–or craziest guys will order this little number, but it IS fun to look at. Come to think of it, we can picture ONE celebrity wearing this…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

