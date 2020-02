WOW- we almost missed this amazing outfit! We’ve seen plenty of fringed dresses in our years of fashion observation, but Charlize Theron’s gold fringe Dior is the all-time best! And walking only makes it look better. Charlize, who happens to be the face of Dior, wore another dress on stage at the Oscars, and for some reason saved this metallic beauty for the Vanity Fair after-party.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

