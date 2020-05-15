John Travolta When He Was Fifteen Years Old

John Travolta must be sorting through his old photos during isolation and he posted this one on Instagram. (He’s in the light blue shirt) He wrote that when he was fifteen his school offered an aviation class which inspired his “second career.” (five girls and only two boys?) Travolta collects jets like other celebrities collect sports cars. He was even named an honorary Quantas pilot at one time. John still flies frequently and last we heard he had a private “airport” with two runways at his Clearwater Florida home near the Scientology center.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results