Kanye West Is Called “The Worst Tipper” By Bodyguard

We always get a kick out of former employees gabbing about their celebrity bosses after the fact. One of Kanye West’s bodyguards, Steve Stanulis, who was fired by West in 2016, said Kanye was one of his “least favorite people to work with.” Stanulis said that Kanye had ridiculous rules- he forced his guard to walk ten paces behind him, and he wouldn’t ride in the same cab with him – making protection more difficult. Among his clients, Stanulis said that “Kanye was a hard worker, but the neediest, moodiest, and the worst tipper!” On his first day of work, the guard said he accompanied Kanye to the building where his fashion studio is, and when they got in the elevator Kanye had a meltdown because the guard didn’t know which button to push for his floor. West was outraged because the guard didn’t “call ahead to find out which floor he was going to.”

Above, Stanulis and West in 2014

