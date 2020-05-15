Suhana Khan dances like she owns the dance floor in this throwback video 

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter recently made her Instagram handle public and has been sharing some glimpses from her life. Before that, Suhana's pictures and videos from her college would be shared on social media by her multiple fan accounts. Recently an old video of Suahan dancing her heart out has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Suhana is seen dancing at a party like she owns the dance floor with her sassy moves. The young star kid is dressed in a glittery dress. On Thursday, Suhana shared a few photos from her photo session at home clicked by mother Gauri Khan. Suhana is seen sans makeup in the pictures flaunting her natural locks. Sharing the pictures, Suhana wrote, “my mum took these @gaurikhan”

View this post on Instagram

The feeling when your favourite game #gta5 is now available for free download ????????????❤ . . . #suhanakhan #grandtheftauto5 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 15, 2020 at 12:13am PDT

Suhana Khan had also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine a few months back and fans can’t wait to see her debut in Bollywood. A short film marks her acting debut and she’s definitely a star in making.

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan turns photographer for Suhana Khan, flaunts her skills on Instagram

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results