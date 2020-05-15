Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan imprint Quarantine 2020 for life

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of the lockdown by spending time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress regularly shares pictures from her daily life on Instagram and keeps her fans updated.

On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to reveal what the trio have been upto. We are now nearing two months of lockdown and the Khan family has decided to imprint it for life. She shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan holding a white sheet in which were multiple colourful handprints of the trio. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life…SAK, KKK and TAK… spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso"

Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life… SAK, KKK and TAK… spreading hope and faith ❤️ #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has been sharing the artwork of her In house Picasso- Taimur. A few weeks ago, she shared a photo of Taimur painting a wall on their balcony. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity… Try painting on it."

If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity… Try painting on it ???? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso

