Hina Khan recreates Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, with a twist

Hina Khan's role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 became quite popular due to her quirky outfits and an unconventional look. While we had seen Hina Khan in a subtle avatar, Komolika came like a breath of fresh air and won all the hearts around in no time. Even though she's not a part of the show anymore, fans still miss her as the vamp and to make their day better, she recreated Komolika's look with a lovely twist.

Being one of the most followed television actresses on social media, Hina Khan posted a video on her TikTok. With the filter of jewelry on her, Hina Khan said one of the most iconic dialogues of Komolika and we're totally in awe of her. She took to her Twitter to share the video with the caption, "Just for my Tweeples.. #Nikaa #KomoliciousDailogues #KomoSwag #Komolika”

Just for my Tweeples..

smile ???? #Nikaa #KomoliciousDailogues #KomoSwag #Komolika pic.twitter.com/I4UIvxrZBh

— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 15, 2020

