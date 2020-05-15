Hina Khan recreates Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, with a twist

Hina Khan's role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 became quite popular due to her quirky outfits and an unconventional look. While we had seen Hina Khan in a subtle avatar, Komolika came like a breath of fresh air and won all the hearts around in no time. Even though she's not a part of the show anymore, fans still miss her as the vamp and to make their day better, she recreated Komolika's look with a lovely twist.
Take a look at it.
Just for my Tweeples..
smile ???? #Nikaa #KomoliciousDailogues #KomoSwag #Komolika pic.twitter.com/I4UIvxrZBh
— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 15, 2020
