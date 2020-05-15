Here’s why the next Mission Impossible starring Tom Cruise needs two parts, according to Christopher McQuarrie

Since showbiz has taken a huge hit amid coronavirus pandemic, many films have been postponed! After Top Gun: Maverick being pushed to December 2020, two more of his movies have been delayed. Paramount Pictures has delayed Mission: Impossible 7 and will now release on November 19, 2021, originally scheduled for July 21, 2021. The follow up Mission: Impossible 8 will open on November 4, 2022, which was originally supposed to release on August 5, 2022.
Director Christopher McQuarrie recently revealed there was a reason why the next Mission Impossible movie was split into two parts. In a recent interview on the Light the Fuse podcast, the director said, "When we went into making Fallout, I said to Tom, 'I really want to make this more of an emotional journey for [Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt]'. Going into this, I said, 'I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc. … I just want the movie to have more feeling across the board. We realized we had a movie that was two hours, 40 minutes long," McQuarrie continued. "And every scene in it was necessary."
Christopher McQuarrie will helm the next two installments of Mission: Impossible. He previously directed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout.
